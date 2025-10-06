U.S. Enterprise Fund for Ukraine (UMAEF) Invests in Fintech-IT Group, Powering it to a $1Bn Valuation as Ukraine's First FinTech Unicorn

KYIV, Ukraine, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ukraine-Moldova American Enterprise Fund (UMAEF, Fund) announces its investment in Fintech-IT Group, a leading developer of digital banking software in Ukraine, propelling the Company to a $1.0bn valuation in this growth equity round, achieving unicorn status and becoming the first FinTech unicorn out of Ukraine. UMAEF joins Fintech-IT Group founders Oleg Gorokhovskyi and Mykhaylo Rogalskyi, as the Company's first financial investor and only non-founding shareholder. In addition to its direct investment, the Fund leads a consortium of American private investors investing alongside UMAEF.

Fintech-IT Group develops integrated software solutions for digital banking and is the software developer behind monobank - the #1 neobank in Ukraine, #2 retail bank overall, as well as one of the most successful neobanks globally. For two consecutive years, monobank has been listed among the world's top 250 FinTech companies and top 35 global neobanks by CNBC. With 9.9m clients as of September 2025, it consistently maintains the highest NPS rating in the Ukrainian banking sector, receiving multiple awards annually. Fintech-IT Group's technology also empowers tens of thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ukraine to accept digital payments seamlessly, thus supporting the development of the SME ecosystem in the country.

"With this investment, UMAEF is expanding its existing portfolio of FinTech investments made through u.ventures, investing in a local leader launched and grown by best-in-class Ukrainian founders", said Jaroslawa Z. Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of UMAEF. "Fintech-IT Group is a striking example of this strategy, achieving outstanding results in Ukraine's financial services sector, and leading in technological advancement and customer satisfaction. The Company's success is yet another testament to the strength of the Ukrainian tech ecosystem, depth of its technical talent, know-how and ingenuity. Ms. Johnson ended by stating, "UMAEF has a long-standing history of investing into innovative FinTech companies with world-class ambition, as well as traditional banks, providing us with the capabilities to support Fintech-IT Group's founders as they lead the Company through its next stage of high growth".

UMAEF was created by the U.S. Congress in 1994 and is proud of its over 30-year history investing in enterprises in Ukraine and Moldova. UMAEF is a Delaware corporation governed by experienced American business professionals with initial funding of $150 million provided by the U.S. government.

"For over 30 years, we have prioritized investments to companies and projects in Ukraine that both generate returns for U.S. stakeholders, as well as promote the purchase of U.S. goods and services", continued Dennis A. Johnson, Chairman of UMAEF's Board of Directors (unrelated to Ms. Johnson). "By continuing to invest in Ukraine, despite the full-fledged invasion in February 2022, we are paving the way for U.S. investors to invest in Ukraine's future reconstruction, recovery and renewal. UMAEF was compelled to invest in Fintech IT-Group based on its strong fundamentals, high growth profile and blending of tech and finance in a sector of high interest to U.S. investors and already partnering with major U.S. companies, including Visa and Mastercard. We believe that UMAEF's investment will provide comfort for other major U.S. investors to enter the Company - potentially at IPO on a leading U.S. stock exchange – and support the opening of a U.S. office."

With the funds raised as a result of this growth equity round, Fintech-IT Group intends to continue investing into further developing its solutions and expanding the product suite, including financing and business services for SMEs, for the benefit of nearly 10 million Ukrainians using its products.

About Fintech-IT Group

About UMAEF

Ukraine-Moldova American Enterprise Fund (UMAEF), formerly known as Western NIS Enterprise Fund (WNISEF), was created by the U.S. Congress in 1994, and is a leading regional fund, with over three decades of successful experience in Ukraine and Moldova (the "Region"). UMAEF's mission focuses primarily on providing loans and equity to enterprises operating in sectors of interest to U.S. investors in the Region. UMAEF has invested $190 million in 143 companies, employing over 27,000 people in Ukraine and Moldova. Since inception, UMAEF has received $150 million in U.S. government funding, unlocking an estimated $2.4 billion in total capital for Ukrainian and Moldovan companies.

