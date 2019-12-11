U.S. Enterprises Look to Enhance Employee Experience with Digital Workplace Products

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in the U.S. are embracing digital workplace services that enhance employees' work experiences, rather than ones that integrate easily with the existing company environment, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future Report for the U.S. focuses on technology and services that enable employees to access their work profiles, data and applications anytime and from anyplace. U.S. enterprises are increasingly drawn to technologies and tools that result in high employee engagement, the report says.

"The digital workplace is driven by employees' preference to use technology of their own choice and by the increased relevance of emerging technologies and the diverse possibilities they bring," said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Enterprises are focusing on end-user experience enablement and its measurement."

To measure user engagement, U.S. enterprises are starting to consider replacing the traditional service-level agreements (SLAs) they have with providers in the digital workplace market with end-user experience level agreements (XLAs), based on measurable end-user experience enhancements, the report says.

XLA-based contracts have not yet achieved wide adoption, however, because both enterprise customers and digital workplace service providers are still figuring out ways to structure the deals, the report says. Customers and providers are looking at ways to generate end-user experience data by continuously monitoring system, network, device and application performance.

As a way to address employee engagement, enterprise IT organizations are also increasingly focusing on segmenting end-user personas based on demographics, including employee likes and dislikes, the report says. Many enterprise IT organizations are also investing or considering investments in employee self-help and self-service tools like vending machines, chatbots and kiosks.

The report also sees broad interest in smart workplaces and meeting rooms as well as intelligent campuses. Service providers are investing in these capabilities by partnering with Internet of Things vendors.

Progressive IT organizations at U.S. enterprises are also focused on using artificial intelligence and augmented and virtual reality to enhance and improve end-user productivity, the report adds. Some enterprises are using intelligent automation and cognitive intelligence to improve end-user experience by having a bot or virtual agent act as personal digital assistants or digital twins of employees.

The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens Digital Workplace of the Future Report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 29 providers across four quadrants: Digital Workplace Consulting Services, Managed Services – Workplace Support, Managed Services – Mobility Support, and Managed Services – Mobility Support for the Midmarket.

The report names HCL as a leader in all four quadrants, while DXC Technology, IBM, TCS, Unisys and Wipro are named as leaders in three. Accenture, Atos, Cognizant and NTT DATA are leaders in two quadrants, and Capgemini, CSS Corp., Stefanini and Zensar are leaders in one.

Customized versions of the report are available from Atos, CSS Corp. and Unisys.

The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens Digital Workplace of the Future Report for the U.S. is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics and Brazil, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

