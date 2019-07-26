U.S. Enterprises Looking to Benefit from Internet of Things

STAMFORD, Conn., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in the United States, the world's largest market for Internet of Things technology, are embracing the use of IoT, especially in the manufacturing, automotive and healthcare sectors, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ IoT — Transformational Services, Technology, Solutions, Platforms and Industries report on the U.S. also finds smart homes, smart buildings, smart cities and smart energy grids driving growing U.S. adoption of IoT. Meanwhile, smart solutions for supply chain, logistics and asset management are becoming widespread among U.S. manufacturing companies.

"U.S. companies are seeing the benefit of the entire physical world pulled in together in a connected ecosystem through sensors," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research. "Billions of devices are connected, and each day, new connectivity is adding to the pool of information being captured in real time."

The report sees some U.S. IoT markets growing more quickly than others. For example, the U.S. connected car market – the world's largest and most mature – is expected to grow by double digits over the next year. Helping to spur that growth, the U.S. Department of Transportation is working with state and local governments and agencies, along with vehicle and device makers, to use the IoT to reduce accidents and solve real-world operational problems.

North America also is the leading market for the Internet of Medical Things, driven by the need for patient monitoring devices and telemedicine. The evolution of artificial intelligence in smart medical devices is paving the way to a more efficient healthcare system, the report says.

In addition, the U.S. has a huge demand for smart energy infrastructure, including smart meters, the report says. Nearly half of all U.S. electricity customers are already connected to smart meters.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens IoT — Transformational Services, Technology, Solutions, Platforms and Industries Report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 23 providers across five quadrants: Consulting and Services, Managed Solutions and Services, Connected Cars, Manufacturing and Smart Building and Infrastructure.

The report names Capgemini and Cognizant as leaders in all five quadrants, while Infosys, TCS and Wipro were leaders in four. Harman and HCL were named leaders in three quadrants, while Accenture and Tech Mahindra were leaders in two, and IBM and Mindtree were leaders in one.

A customized version of the report is available from Mindtree, named a leader in IoT consulting and services, and a rising star in connected car services.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens IoT — Transformational Services, Technology, Solutions, Platforms and Industries Report for the U.S. is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics and Brazil, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

