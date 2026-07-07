U.S. EPA Affirms "Freedom to Fix," Recognizes NASTF as Model for Industry Collaboration

ARVADA, Colo., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) today applauded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for issuing formal guidance affirming consumers' and independent repair professionals' right to repair their vehicles under the Clean Air Act.

In a letter dated July 1, 2026, EPA Assistant Administrator Aaron Szabo reiterated manufacturers' obligations under the Clean Air Act to make emissions-related service information, diagnostic tools, training materials and reprogramming capabilities available to independent repair shops, tool companies and vehicle owners.

The letter specifically cited NASTF as an example of successful collaboration between the automotive service industry, the equipment and tool industry, and original equipment manufacturers.

"We are grateful to the Trump Administration and the EPA for recognizing the importance of ensuring that all automotive service professionals have access to the information and tools they need to properly repair today's vehicles," said Donny Seyfer, executive officer of NASTF. "The EPA's recognition affirms the collaborative approach our industry has taken for more than two decades and provides important clarity for manufacturers, repair professionals and consumers alike."

The EPA's guidance further reinforces that federal law supports access to the information and tools needed to diagnose and repair emissions-related systems. It also reaffirms automobile manufacturers' obligations to make emissions-related service information, training materials, diagnostic capabilities and manufacturer-specific tools available to independent repair shops, while making clear those requirements do not extend to proprietary designs, software code or other confidential business information.

By specifically recognizing NASTF in its guidance, the EPA highlighted the organization's long-standing role in helping manufacturers, tool companies and independent repair professionals improve access to the information, training and diagnostic resources needed to support proper vehicle repairs.

To learn more about NASTF, visit NASTF.org.

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About NASTF

The National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) is a 501 C6 not-for-profit organization established in 2000 by automakers and the independent aftermarket to identify and resolve gaps in service information, tool information and training. NASTF has over 56,000 members in the US and Canada and works with 32 automakers in North America. In 2022, NASTF's Secure Data Release Model (SDRM) was selected by the Australian Automotive Service and Repair Authority as its vehicle security and right-to-repair information solution. In addition to acting as a liaison to automakers and repair technicians, NASTF also runs the SDRM program, providing credentials to technicians and locksmiths who require access to security-related automotive information and systems.

Media Contacts

Bianca Shepse

Senior Account Executive

MBE Group, on behalf of NASTF

[email protected]

810-449-4874

Donny Seyfer

Executive Director

National Automotive Service Task Force

[email protected]

SOURCE National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF)