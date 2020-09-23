U.S. Equity Exchange Market Revenues To Reach $2.2 Billion In 2020 On Surging Trading Volumes; New Equity Exchanges Launched By MEMX, MIAX PEARL Equities And LTSE Present New Challenges To Incumbent Exchanges--New Burton-Taylor Report

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. exchanges are expected to see record equity-related revenues in 2020 as surging share volumes are supporting strong growth in transaction-based revenues. U.S. equity-related exchange revenues are projected to increase 12.9% to a record $2.2 billion in 2020, according to a new research study published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division. The report provides a comprehensive review of existing U.S. equity exchanges and analyzes the prospects for new equity exchange launches from MEMX, MIAX PEARL Equities, Long Term Stock Exchange, and the Dream Exchange.

Key findings in the report include:

Total U.S. exchange equity-related revenues from trading, market data and listing services are projected to total $2.2 billion in 2020, a 12.9% increase from $2.0 billion in 2019.

in 2020, a 12.9% increase from in 2019. Net transaction fee revenues are projected to total $906.0 million in 2020, an increase of 33.6% from the $677.9 million total in 2019.

in 2020, an increase of 33.6% from the total in 2019. U.S. equity exchange market data revenues from proprietary products and SIP shared tape revenues are projected to total $652.6 million in 2020, a 4.0% increase from 2019, while listing service revenues are projected to remain flat at $660.0 million in 2020.

"The entrant of three new exchanges into the already crowded marketplace will have significant impacts on market structure and exchange economics," said Andy Nybo, managing director at Burton-Taylor. "Although incumbent exchanges are well-positioned to fend off competitive threats posed by these new entrants, the new exchanges will have a considerable impact on equity market structure resulting in shifting market shares, greater structural complexity, and changes in industry governance practices," he added.

The 39-page Burton-Taylor U.S. Equity Exchange Landscape report is available for immediate download by Burton-Taylor research members through the research portal. Detailed information on the report can be found here or the report can be purchased by contacting [email protected], or telephone +1 646 225-6696.

About Burton-Taylor International Consulting (www.burton-taylor.com)

Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP group, is the recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting. Burton-Taylor Exchange, Credit, Risk, Compliance, Media Intelligence, PR and Market Data share figures are seen as industry benchmark standard globally. For further information see www.burton-taylor.com.

About TP ICAP (www.tpicap.com)

TP ICAP brings together buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. It is the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, data & analytics and market intelligence, trusted by clients around the world. We operate from offices in 31 countries, supporting award-winning brokers with market-leading technology. For further information see www.tpicap.com

SOURCE Burton-Taylor International Consulting

Related Links

http://www.burton-taylor.com

