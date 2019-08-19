US Expenditures on Commercial Building Construction to Advance 4.3% Annually in Nominal Terms to 2023

CLEVELAND, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US expenditures on commercial building construction are forecast to advance 4.3% annually in nominal terms through 2023, according to Commercial Building Construction: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Rising consumer spending will spur businesses' expansion and investment in new and improved structures. Rising government revenue will stoke advances for spending on such structures as schools and government offices. The pace of gains is expected to moderate from the faster rebound-fueled growth of the 2012-2018 period, reflecting the extent of the rebound in activity already achieved.

More information about the report is available at:

Expenditures in the education segment – the largest discrete segment – are forecast to rise 4.1% annually through 2023. Rising government revenues due to an expanding economy are expected to support state and local funding for new schools and renovation projects.

These and other key insights are featured in Commercial Building Construction: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US commercial building construction expenditures in nominal and real (inflation-adjusted) US dollars and floor space in square feet. Total expenditures in nominal and real dollars are segmented by market in terms of:

education

retail and wholesale

office

industrial

healthcare

lodging

transportation

religious

other markets such as public safety

Total floor space is segmented by market as follows:

commercial

industrial

office

education

public assembly

lodging

healthcare

other markets

Total floor space is also segmented by region in terms of:

South

Midwest

West

Northeast

To illustrate historical trends, total expenditures and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018.

This report includes new commercial building construction and improvements such as additions, alterations, and major replacements (e.g., heating systems). Maintenance and repairs for existing structures and service facilities are excluded. Also excluded are land acquisition costs, drilling of gas and oil wells, and digging and shoring of mines. As defined by the US Census Bureau, expenditures represent architectural and engineering costs; labor, material, and overhead costs; interest and taxes paid during construction; and contractors' profits.

