US Eye Expands Footprint Across Southeast U.S. With New Locations in Florida, South Carolina

SARASOTA, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US Eye, a physician-led network of patient-centric practices, has expanded its footprint to include 32 clinics and three surgery centers across Florida and South Carolina.

The Sarasota, Florida-based management services organization recently announced new partnerships with Johnson Eyecare in Fort Myers, Florida; Belle Hall Eye Care in Charleston, South Carolina; and Eyecare Specialties of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina. The three practice additions position US Eye among the largest comprehensive eye care delivery systems in the nation.

"We are excited to welcome Johnson Eyecare, Belle Hall Eye Care and Eyecare Specialties of Charleston to the US Eye team," said US Eye Founder and CEO, Dr. David Shoemaker. "Our partners include world-renowned optometrists and ophthalmologists who share our vision of building the country's most admired brand in eye care. Not only do we ensure each partnership is a good fit from an operational and strategic standpoint, but we also place a strong emphasis on evaluating our potential partners' values, patient care philosophy and long-term goals. We want to verify we are meeting the needs of our partners while also confirming they align with the service-oriented culture and patient-first mindset that US Eye is built upon."

All three practices offer comprehensive eye care services, including eye health exams, contact lens exams and fittings, dry eye management, glaucoma evaluations and management, cataract and LASIK surgery co-management, diabetic eye care, macular degeneration management, ocular disease prevention, nutritional support and treatment of eye infections, injuries and emergencies.

Speaking of her experience, Dr. Sarah Johnson of Johnson Eyecare remarks, "Johnson Eyecare is my pride and joy. I've always dreamt of becoming a business owner and am incredibly proud of my practice's success. But being a business owner meant I was devoting more of my workday to managing day-to-day business operations instead of doing what I truly love, which is interacting with patients."

Other providers echoed Johnson's sentiment, with Dr. James Elliot of Eyecare Specialties of Charleston adding, "The most exciting part about partnering with US Eye is that our patients will have direct access to some of the finest cataract, LASIK, glaucoma, cornea, retina, and oculo-plastics specialists in the Lowcountry. We are looking forward to the opportunity to provide an enriched patient experience by offering the most innovative technology and advanced treatments available through our partnership."

"The continued interest in the US Eye model is a testament to its validity and the benefit it provides for all those involved, both providers and patients. Expanding our network of practices through these three new partnerships allows us to further enhance patient care in our local markets. We feel privileged to lead such an honorable charge," said Dr. Kerry Solomon, Medical Director of Carolina Eyecare Physicians and Physicians Advisory Board member for US Eye.

Patients of US Eye member practices have direct access to a broad network of surgeons, best-in-class technology and the most advanced eye care services, including laser cataract surgery, all-laser LASIK, glaucoma, retina and cornea care. In addition, select practices offer non-eye care services including cosmetic facial surgery, dermatology, audiology and skin care.

US Eye operates locations across Florida's southwest coast, including locations in Sarasota, Venice, Englewood, North Port, Punta Gorda, Fort Myers and Naples. Most Florida clinics operate under the local brand name Center For Sight. US Eye's South Carolina clinics are located in the Lowcountry region, including Charleston, North Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, Summerville, Walterboro, Moncks Corner and Georgetown. South Carolina locations operate under the brand name Carolina Eyecare Physicians.

Johnson Eyecare, Belle Hall Eye Care and Eyecare Specialties of Charleston will integrate practice operations and administrative functions with US Eye. All existing patient appointments will proceed as scheduled.

About US Eye

US Eye is a leading group of patient-centric, vertically integrated multi-specialty physician practices providing patients with care in ophthalmology, optometry, dermatology, audiology and cosmetic facial surgery. US Eye is based in Sarasota, Florida, employing 71 providers and over 600 staff members. The company currently operates 32 offices and 3 ambulatory surgery centers in the Southeast United States. US Eye is owned by its partner practices and is backed by Pamlico Capital, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based firm investing in founder-owned businesses for over 30 years. Learn more about US Eye at USEye.com.

