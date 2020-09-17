US Eye Network Expands Into Southeastern U.S. Through Partnership With Carolina Eyecare Physicians

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Eyecare Physicians, one of the nation's leading multi-disciplinary physician groups, led by Dr. Boatwright, Dr. Herring, Dr. Newland, Dr. Reuther and Dr. Solomon, has joined the expanding US Eye network of premium eyecare practices.

US Eye is a physician-led, patient-centric network of practices founded on a commitment to providing exceptional patient service through premium technology and unrivaled provider expertise. With the addition of Carolina Eyecare Physicians, US Eye will operate 24 clinics and three surgery centers, positioning the company as one of the largest comprehensive eyecare delivery systems in the United States.

Established by David Shoemaker, M.D., founder of Center For Sight, a Florida-based ophthalmology platform, US Eye is a multi-specialty practice group that offers an extensive range of ophthalmic and medical services including laser cataract surgery, advanced intraocular lenses, all-laser LASIK, glaucoma, retina and cornea care, cosmetic facial surgery, dermatology, audiology and skin care.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carolina Eyecare Physicians to US Eye and expand our footprint to one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States," said David Shoemaker, M.D., Founder and CEO of Center For Sight and US Eye. "Carolina Eyecare Physicians is a prominent and extremely well-respected practice group in the South Carolina market. The team demonstrates a profound passion for and commitment to providing five-star patient care through the delivery of exceptional service; values that align with the mission of US Eye."

Over 30 years ago, Center For Sight pioneered the vertically integrated ophthalmology-optometry care model to deliver the best visual outcomes for patients, which is the operational foundation for US Eye's member practices.

"We have experienced firsthand the success and efficiency of the vertically integrated eyecare delivery platform. Partnering with US Eye is a natural strategic step in supporting our goal of advancing and enriching patient care in the communities we serve. I was impressed with the clear vision and comprehensive strategic plan presented by the leaders of US Eye. The US Eye platform is clearly a cut above the rest and we are honored to join a distinguished, growing company with Dr. David Shoemaker, innovator and industry pioneer, at the helm," said Kerry Solomon, M.D., partner of Carolina Eyecare Physicians.

Ophthalmologists at Carolina Eyecare Physicians offer cataract and lens replacement surgery, refractive surgery, glaucoma, retina and cornea care, in addition to cosmetic eye surgery. Carolina Eyecare Physicians will retain its existing brand name while integrating its operations, procedures, and service offerings within the US Eye model. The partnership will ensure Carolina Eyecare Physicians' patients have continued access to world-renowned specialists, innovative treatments, and state-of-the-art equipment.

US Eye is a leading group of patient-centric, vertically integrated multi-specialty physician practices providing patients with care in ophthalmology, optometry, dermatology, audiology and cosmetic facial surgery. US Eye is based in Sarasota, Florida, employing 59 providers, approximately 600 staff members, and currently operates 24 offices and 3 ambulatory surgery centers in the Southeastern United States. US Eye is owned by its partner practices and is backed by Pamlico Capital, a firm investing in founder-owned businesses for over 30 years. Learn more about US Eye at www.USEye.com.

Carolina Eyecare Physicians was established 25 years ago with the mission of becoming the premier ophthalmology practice in the Lowcountry by providing exceptional value and high-quality eye care. The practice employs 18 providers, approximately 150 employees and operates 11 locations across South Carolina, including one surgery center in Charleston, South Carolina. Learn more at www.CarolinaEyecare.com.

