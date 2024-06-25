US Eye Partners with WhiteSpace Health for Analytics Platform

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSpace Health today announced the signing of US Eye to a three-year partnership for their revenue cycle and practice management analytics platform.

Through its partnerships with eye care practices, US Eye supports the shared goal of providing unrivaled patient care and achieving exceptional surgical outcomes. To reach these goals, US Eye equips their member practices with resources that align clinical care with business needs. "Data and actionable intelligence are essential to driving efficiencies throughout the organization, improving EBITDA, and enabling growth," stated Brad Logan, CEO of US Eye. "We found great alignment with the WhiteSpace Health Platform. Their AI continuously identifies opportunities and ML makes evidence-based recommendations to help us successfully drive expansion of our business."

CIO, Chris Diquette added, "Previously, US Eye considered building the data infrastructure on our own, but development and maintenance costs were too high. More importantly, the lead time to value did not meet our needs, resulting in our partnership with WhiteSpace Health. Our providers require better tools to understand the cost and impact of their operational decisions. The WhiteSpace Health Platform will solve our informational needs and provide us with so much more than we anticipated."

"The WhiteSpace Health Platform enables 1,300+ clients to rapidly improve their financial and operational performance. The ability to interface with most healthcare technologies, combined with our innovative AI technology enable client value starting in a few weeks," said Gautam Char, President, and CEO of WhiteSpace Health. "As operational and revenue cycle needs for data increase, healthcare organizations such as US Eye must introduce technologies that transform healthcare's vast quantities of data into intelligence, supporting business decisions and actions to improve financial performance."

About US Eye

US Eye is a leading group of patient-centric, vertically integrated multi-specialty physician practices providing patients with care in ophthalmology, optometry, dermatology, and cosmetic facial surgery. US Eye is based in University Park, Florida, employing over 110 providers and over 1,200 staff members across four states. The company currently operates over sixty clinics and five ambulatory surgery centers in the Southeast United States. US Eye is owned by its partner practices and is backed by Pamlico Capital, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based firm investing in founder-owned businesses for over 30 years. Learn more about US Eye at USEye.com .

About WhiteSpace Health

The WhiteSpace Health Platform transforms data into intelligence that improves profitability of healthcare organizations through the consolidation of operational, financial and revenue cycle data that supports decision making. KPI (Key Performance Indicators) dashboards deliver transparency to the health of organizational workstreams and prioritize work. AI finds areas of revenue leakage and identifies underperforming operational workstreams. The combination of AI, RCM (Revenue Cycle Management), and Practice management knowledge embedded in the platform creates a virtual consultant that is always available to find issues and provide guided steps to expedite resolution. WhiteSpace Health delivers exceptional value by reducing the cost, accelerating cash, reducing re-work, and preventing future RCM issues by incorporating recent payer behavior. Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter or visit us at www.whitespacehealth.com .

Media Contact

Carrie M. Bauman

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

+1 919 600.2417

SOURCE WhiteSpace Health