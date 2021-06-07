US Eye Practices First in United States to Utilize New TECNIS Synergy™ Lens Technology for Cataract Surgery

SARASOTA, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US Eye is now offering cataract patients the ability to experience high-quality vision at all distances with the TECNIS Synergy™ Intraocular Lens (IOL). Developed by Johnson & Johnson Vision, it is the most advanced intraocular lens to date, delivering uninterrupted high-contrast vision at all depths, day and night.

David Shoemaker, M.D. performing cataract surgery

The Synergy™ lens is one of the first IOLs to provide cataract patients with a full range of vision without glasses, offering lifelong freedom from contact lenses and glasses. The intraocular lens includes technology that caters to contrast sensitivity, visual acuity and depth perception, all of which play a vital role in a patient's daily routine.

David Shoemaker, M.D., founder and director of laser cataract and lens replacement surgery at Center For Sight, will be the first ophthalmologist in the United States to implant the Synergy™ intraocular lens as a Food and Drug Administration approved device. Shoemaker built the practice around the promise of providing unsurpassed results to the community. He has personally performed over 100,000 cataract procedures and Center For Sight is ranked No. 1 in the United States for advanced lens surgery.

Shoemaker is also the founder of US Eye and serves as its chief executive officer. "As a patient-centric, physician-led, multi-specialty eye care practice network, we are committed to offering our patients the most innovative services and cutting-edge technology for their eye care needs," said Shoemaker. "The Synergy™ intraocular lens is the most recent innovation on the market, and we are honored to be the first practice group in the country to offer this technology to help cataract patients fulfill their visual goals."

For over 30 years, the world-class surgeons within the US Eye network of practices have set the standard in cataract and lens replacement surgery. Cataracts are a natural part of the aging process and develop slowly, causing cloudy vision, loss of color perception and trouble reading or driving at night. Surgery is performed to remove the clouded lens and replace it with an artificial lens implant, or IOL. Premium IOL options help achieve decreased dependency on glasses at all distances or limited dependency on glasses for either distance or up-close activities.

Kerry Solomon, M.D. is the medical director at Carolina Eyecare Physicians, a practice within the US Eye network, and serves on the Physician Advisory Board for US Eye. Solomon was one of the surgeons selected to participate in the Food and Drug Administration's clinical trial for Johnson & Johnson's TECNIS Synergy™ intraocular lens. He implanted selected patients with the Synergy™ lens several years ago and has followed those patients ever since.

"While participating in the FDA trial of the Synergy™ lens, it was clear that this new lens will be a nice addition to the surgeon's armamentarium for today's patients looking to be less dependent on their glasses," Solomon said. "With the addition of this premium lens to the available technology at US Eye's partner practices, we can confidently move forward with our continued passion of delivering the best possible outcomes to our patients."

The TECNIS platform offers the widest portfolio of IOLs, bringing patients with diverse vision conditions and lifestyles the solutions they need to see effortlessly. The lens portfolio includes a mix of IOLs for cataract patients in need of multifocals, monofocals, extended depth of focus lenses, and lenses for patients with astigmatism.

