US FARATHANE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DAVE WISKEL AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Andy Greenlee Will Continue Serving the Company as Chairman of the Board

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US Farathane, a leading supplier of injection molded, compression molded and extruded products to the global automotive industry, announced the appointment of Dave Wiskel to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. Wiskel succeeds Andy Greenlee, who has led the company for nearly three decades and grew the business from $20 million in revenue in 1996 to over one billion dollars of revenue today. Greenlee will remain actively involved in US Farathane as Chairman of the Board.

Before joining US Farathane, Wiskel served as Chief Executive Officer of global automotive manufacturer Plasman for more than 18 years. He led the company's innovative product diversification and multiple strategic acquisitions, vastly expanding its operations across the globe. During his tenure, the company's revenue increased tenfold from $100 million to $1 billion.

"The past three decades with USF have been wonderful and I look forward to working closely with Dave as he leads USF into the future as our new CEO. When we partnered with Atlas Holdings last year, my goal was to ensure USF was well positioned for future success when it came time to pass the baton to my successor. Dave Wiskel is a veteran of the global automotive industry who is recognized broadly for his record of innovation and strategic vision and someone I have known and respected for many years. I could not be more excited to see what Dave brings to the future of this great company," said Andy Greenlee, Chairman.

"USF enjoys a reputation for excellence in our industry thanks in large part to the tremendous dedication and skill of Andy Greenlee. Under his leadership, the USF team has continuously grown the business strategically, with value to its customers as the guiding principle. I am grateful for the opportunity to carry on his legacy while charting the next course for USF as we focus on operational efficiency, engineering excellence and sustainable growth for many years to come," said Dave Wiskel, Chief Executive Officer.

This successful execution of a long-term succession plan is the latest in a series of transformative recent moves for USF. At the end of 2023, USF opened new production facilities in Georgetown, Texas and Shanghai, China. In addition to the appointment of Wiskel, the Leadership Team and Board have been strengthened with the recent hiring of Scott Hazlett as USF's Chief Operating Officer, following a long and successful career at Accuride Corporation, and the addition of industry veterans Fritz Henderson and Gurminder Bedi to the USF Board of Directors.

Henderson spent 26 years with General Motors in several executive management roles, including President and Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, and currently sits on several boards including those of Adient, PLC, Marriott International, Inc. and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. Bedi is a 30-year Ford veteran where his progression included head of Ford Quality, President of Ford South America, and COO of Autolatina, a major Ford VW joint venture. He retired from the automaker in 2001 as Vice President, Ford Truck. He was Chairman of Compuware and served on the Boards of Actuant and Kemet and is currently on the Board of Blue Bird Corp. Henderson and Bedi are both also Operating Partners with investment firm Atlas Holdings LLC, which acquired USF in June 2023, in partnership with Greenlee.

About US Farathane

With 19 manufacturing facilities through the United States, Mexico and China, US Farathane is a leading global solutions partner to automotive OEM's and Tier 1 suppliers, providing injection molded, compression molded and extruded products for the interior and exterior of the vehicle. They also offer world-class design and engineering services as well as tooling design and build expertise. US Farathane is ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified as well as TS 16949 certified. US Farathane customers include General Motors, Ford, Stellantis, Tesla, Honda, Toyota, and several other large global OEMs. For more information, please visit www.usfarathane.com.

Media Contact:

Jim Curtis, Director of Human Resources

jimcurtis@usfarathane.com

SOURCE US Farathane