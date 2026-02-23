U.S. Farmers Receive First-Ever Carbon Credits from Third-Party Verified Soil Samples equaling more than $1.1 Billion Dollars

FIRST THIRD-PARTY VERIFIED SOIL-SAMPLE CARBON CREDITS ISSUED TO U.S. FARMERS WILL EVOLVE CARBON MARKET

Measured—not modeled—independent validation confirms higher stored carbon levels and signals major shift in U.S. agricultural carbon markets

MINOT, N.D., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Carbon Holdings (VCH) today confirmed that the first-ever third-party validated soil-sample carbon credits have officially been issued. This process marks a decisive shift in how agricultural carbon is quantified, certified, and monetized in the United States.

VCH Grower, Stuart Eeg, Greenbush MN

Unlike conventional carbon programs that rely on satellite imagery or practice-based modeling to estimate outcomes, these credits are based on direct stratified soil sampling and independent third-party validation under BCarbon's Soil Carbon Protocol v2.0. Serialization is currently underway, enabling full traceability from issuance through sale via DOVU's blockchain infrastructure on Hedera.

Independent reviewers and protocol validation confirm that direct measurement at soil depth is identifying substantially higher levels of stored carbon in agricultural subsoils than are typically captured through imagery-based or practice-based estimation models. By measuring actual carbon concentrations rather than projecting outcomes from assumed farming practices, VCH's methodology is uncovering quantifiable carbon gains that may be materially underrepresented in conventional carbon programs.

The issued credits originate from agricultural land in the Red River Valley and represent verified subsoil carbon gains validated under BCarbon's scientific framework. VCH projects expansion across 1.5 to 2 million acres in North Dakota and western Minnesota in 2026.

VCH has announced plans to distribute approximately $1.1 billion in direct payments to U.S. farmers and landowners over the next nine years, with 55% of all revenue flowing directly back to participating growers.

"Over the next nine years, we project approximately $1.1 billion returning directly to American farmers and landowners," said Katie Lorenz, President of Veterans Carbon Holdings. "If the carbon comes from the soil, the majority of the value belongs to the farmer. This represents a meaningful shift of capital back into rural America, where it belongs."

"This is proven, measured carbon," said Stephen Gorton, Scientist and Owner of Veterans Carbon Holdings. "For years, carbon markets have relied heavily on modeling. We are replacing estimation with field-based verification and scientific rigor. Farmers should be paid for what they actually deliver."

By positioning credits through DOVU's Article 6-aligned infrastructure, VCH is targeting premium global markets rather than oversupplied domestic voluntary markets. The structure is designed to meet emerging international integrity standards and institutional buyer requirements for transparency, auditability, and measurable environmental outcomes.

The first U.S. grower to receive issued soil-sample carbon credits, Stuart Eeg of Greenbush, Minnesota, emphasized the tangible impact: "This program returns real income to farmers. It rewards stewardship with measurable proof, not assumptions. That changes everything."

As serialization progresses, each credit will carry transparent verification and traceability from validation through sale, reinforcing accountability for buyers and financial certainty for growers.

For more information, visit www.veteranscarbonholdings.com.

SOURCE Veterans Carbon Holdings