U.S. Faster Payments Forecast Market Report 2022: Growth Trends and Forecast Volume for Mastercard Send, Visa Direct, Same Day ACH, The Clearing House's RTP network and Zelle

The "2022 U.S. Faster Payments Forecast: A Year to Build On" report
2021 was an important build-out year for real-time and faster payments in the U.S.
Payment options such as the debit network's debit push payments, The Clearing House RTP network, Same Day ACH, and Zelle all experienced strong growth dependent on the specific use cases where each predominates and the maturity of their respective solutions.
Following through on the pandemic fueled growth in 2020, more financial institutions and technology providers integrated to faster and real-time rails, launched new products, and advanced their strategies.
Highlights of the report include:
- Consumer's view of faster and real-time payments through primary data results
- Recent growth trends and forecast dollar volume for Mastercard Send, Visa Direct, Same Day ACH, The Clearing House's RTP network, and Zelle.
- Discussion of the current use cases experiencing the greatest growth and predicted new avenues for expansion
List of Tables and Figures
- Over 45% of consumers have sent or received funds instantly.
- Importance of Real-Time or Faster Payments for Critical Uses
- Estimated and Forecast U.S. Mastercard and Visa Debit Push Payments
- The Federal Reserve Announced Fees for FedNow
- Reported and Estimated Same Day ACH Volume Growth
- The Clearing House RTP Network
- Reported and Estimated Zelle Volume Growth
- Review of Sample Banks' Zelle Small Business Product
- Consumers tend to prefer to direct most P2P transactions through a single app
Companies Mentioned
- Alloy Labs Alliance
- Bank of America
- Bank of the West
- Block
- NY Mellon Bank
- Chime
- Citibank
- Early Warning Services
- JPMorgan Chase
- Mastercard
- PayPal
- PayRailz
- The Clearing House
- US Bancorp
- Visa
- Wells Fargo
