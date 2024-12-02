U.S. FDA Approves Biocon Biologics' YESINTEK™, Bmab 1200 Biosimilar to J&J's Stelara® (Ustekinumab)

News provided by

Biocon Biologics Ltd.

Dec 02, 2024, 07:00 ET

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and BENGALURU, India, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a fully integrated global biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon Ltd (BSE code: 532523, NSE: BIOCON), announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved YESINTEK™ (Ustekinumab-kfce), a biosimilar to the reference product, Stelara® (Ustekinumab). 

YESINTEK™, a monoclonal antibody, is approved for the treatment of Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. 

Biocon Biologics Ltd had previously announced on February 29, 2024, that the Company had entered into a settlement and licensing agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc., Janssen Sciences Ireland, and Johnson & Johnson (collectively known as Janssen) to commercialize YESINTEK™ in the United States no later than on February 22, 2025, upon approval from the U.S. FDA.

SOURCE Biocon Biologics Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Biocon Biologics Announces New Dermatology Data to Be Presented at EADV Congress 2024

Biocon Biologics Announces New Dermatology Data to Be Presented at EADV Congress 2024

Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd (BSE code: 532523, NSE: BIOCON), today announced new dermatology data presented at the...
Biocon Biologics Secures Market Entry for Bmab 1200, a Proposed Biosimilar to Stelara®, in Europe, UK, Canada, and Japan

Biocon Biologics Secures Market Entry for Bmab 1200, a Proposed Biosimilar to Stelara®, in Europe, UK, Canada, and Japan

Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a fully integrated global biosimilars company and a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd (BSE code: 532523, NSE: BIOCON), announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics