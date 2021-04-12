U.S. FDA Grants De Novo Clearance for First and Only Artificial Intelligence System for Colonoscopy; Medtronic Launches GI Genius™ Intelligent Endoscopy Module

"More than 19 million screening colonoscopies are performed in the United States each year. A key factor in the prevention of colorectal cancer is the integration of leading-edge technologies into gastroenterology practices to increase detection rates," said Dr. James Weber, a gastroenterologist and chief executive officer of the GI Alliance. "Detection of adenomas during colonoscopy is an important quality metric. The addition of AI can increase the quality of colonoscopies, potentially improving diagnosis and outcomes for colon cancer patients."

"Colonoscopies allow highly skilled gastroenterologists to identify polyps and lesions that might develop into cancer. With GI Genius we can tap into the potential of artificial intelligence approaches to increase detection rates. This important new development helps us in our mission to detect colon cancer early and to improve patient outcomes," said Michael Sapienza, chief executive officer of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

The GI Genius module uses advanced AI to highlight the presence of precancerous lesions with a visual marker in real-time – serving as an ever vigilant second observer. It processes images using advanced algorithms that can identify and mark abnormalities consistent with polyps, including small flat polyps that might otherwise go undetected by the human eye. Studies have shown that having a second observer can increase polyp detection rates and every 1% increase in adenoma detection rate (ADR) reduces the risk of colorectal cancer by 3%.2,3 Use of the GI Genius module has demonstrated a 14% absolute increase in ADR compared to colonoscopy alone for both flat (42% increase) and polyploid (36% increase) lesions, thus increasing accuracy and reducing the rise of interval cancers which can occur between colonoscopies.4

"Medtronic is committed to preventing colorectal cancer and improving patient outcomes with disruptive technologies that aid screening, increase patient compliance, and improve treatment," said Giovanni Di Napoli, president of the Gastrointestinal business, which is part of the Medical Surgical Portfolio at Medtronic. "With FDA de novo clearance for the GI Genius and its AI capabilities, we expect to enhance and improve colonoscopies and polyp detection. By introducing AI technology into the colonoscopy market, we anticipate improving colonoscopy detection rates and reducing variability in patient outcomes."

Medtronic is the exclusive worldwide distributor of the GI Genius module, which was developed and is manufactured by Cosmo Pharmaceuticals. The GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module received de novo clearance from the U.S. FDA on April 9, 2021. In addition to the United States, the GI Genius module is available in Europe and select markets in Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

