US FDA Grants RPD Designation to Senhwa Biosciences Silmitasertib for Pediatric Neuroblastoma

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a new drug development company focusing on first-in-class therapeutics for oncology, rare diseases, and infectious diseases, today announced that its new drug Silmitasertib (CX-4945) was granted a rare pediatric disease designation (RPDD) by US FDA for the treatment of neuroblastoma. This is the recognition obtained again after Silmitasertib (CX-4945) received RPDD in medulloblastoma from the FDA in July 2020, demonstrating the great potential of Silmitasertib (CX-4945) in the development of treatments for rare pediatric cancers.

Silmitasertib is a first-in-class small molecule drug that targets the CK2 protein and acts as a CK2 inhibitor that exhibited antitumor activity in pre-clinical study of neuroblastoma. The RPD designation will qualify the drug for the priority review voucher (PRV) program meant to encourage development of novel therapies for rare pediatric diseases. Silmitasetib has previously granted 1 RPD and 3 orphan drug designations (ODD) by the FDA.

"The RPD designation offers sponsors the additional incentive by requesting priority review vouchers (PRVs) for their future marketing applications, and this approach encourages the drug development for the treatment of rare pediatric diseases," said Jin-Ding Huang, PhD, CEO of Senhwa Biosciences, Inc.

Neuroblastoma, an embryonic tumor of the peripheral sympathetic nervous system, is the third most common pediatric cancer and the most common cancer in infants. It is mostly diagnosed in infancy at an average of 1 to 2 years old. There are an estimated 700 to 800 new cases of neuroblastoma each year in the United States.

While low and intermediate-risk neuroblastoma have a very high rate of survival, high-risk neuroblastoma has a 5-year survival rate of about 50%, and it has a high likelihood of recurrence even with intense multimodal treatments. There is currently no standard treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory neuroblastoma.

SOURCE Senhwa Biosciences, Inc.