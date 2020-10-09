US Federal Agency Selects 4K Solutions to Deliver ATAK Solutions

MIDLAND, Ga., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4K Solutions is proud to announce they have been awarded a federal contract to deliver a turn-key cloud-based Android Tactical Awareness Kit (ATAK) solution for a US federal agency. 4K partnered with Tough Stump Technologies, the global leader in ATAK services and training, to develop the solution that includes ATAK Server design and installation in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud environment. The included ATAK Professional Services system incorporates chat, messaging, radio integration and other key features to ensure internal agency and external law enforcement task force interoperability.

4K Solutions Training ATAK allows for precision targeting, surrounding land formation intelligence, situational awareness, navigation, and data sharing.

4K Solutions will also provide ATAK Project Management and Professional Services with ongoing maintenance of the client's ATAK server instance, build-out of additional instances and federation of ATAK Servers as required, as well as technical support.

4K and Tough Stump Technologies will also deliver a custom, comprehensive ATAK

Training Class for the federal agency. This course will enable the agency to harness the power of TAK to enhance situational awareness, create templates for crisis response and streamline command and control.

For more information on ATAK, special communications solutions or information technology integration, visit 4K Solutions at www.4ksolutions.com and Tough Stump Technologies at www.toughstump.com.

About 4K Solutions

4K Solutions, LLC is a US Service-Disabled Veteran Small Business (SDVOSB) (CvE) specializing in providing leading information technology and special communications solutions. As a systems integrator and value-added reseller, 4K provides design of rapid fielding solutions, professional services and information technology training. 4K Solutions' military special operations experience enables them to think outside of the box and solve their clients' communications and networking problems quickly.

4K is keen at designing robust 4G/LTE and satellite deployable solution sets for customers globally. 4K has delivered over 3,200 Mobile Broadband Kits – MBK™ to the US Army and is a leader in radio over ip (ROIP) – WAVE™ systems design and fielding.

For more information on 4K Solutions, visit www.4ksolutions.com, email [email protected] , or call David Theriault, President, at 706-593-9070.

About Tough Stump Technologies

Tough Stump Technologies, LLC, headquartered in Southern Pines, NC, is a Veteran owned and operated business, with a passion for innovation. With over 150 years of combined experience in small unit tactics, SUAS operations and air-to-ground integration, Tough Stump fuses the latest remote sensing technology with the highest standards of integrity and performance.

The founders and staff at Tough Stump excel in the development and implementation of

simple solutions to complex problems. Offering tactical networking and communications integration, geospatial mapping, custom SUAS packages and specialized training, Tough Stump Technologies supports operations across the globe.

For more information on Tough Stump Technologies, visit www.toughstump.com, email [email protected]

toughstump.com or call Jarrett Heavenston, CEO, at 910-725-2055.

