US Federal Appeals Court Confirms $1.5 Million Jury Award to Johnstech International in JF Microtechnology's Willful Infringement of ROL® Patent

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 15, 2019, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, Washington DC, reaffirmed and upheld a California federal court's 2016 decision of a $1.5 million award for damages in patent infringement suit won by Johnstech International Corp. against JF Microtechnology SDN BHD, Malaysia. JF Microtechnology manufactured infringing products outside the USA, and yet a US court found JF liable for damages.

David Johnson, CEO/President of Johnstech International said: "This decision, now upheld on appeal[A1], should be a warning to foreign-based infringers that they cannot escape an infringement because they produce infringing products offshore. We pursued this case first in the US, but we have parallel foreign patents and we intend to enforce there as well. Johnstech, like many high-tech companies, spends millions of dollars inventing and developing new products. We will not allow infringers to copy them. Our semiconductor test solutions for both package and wafer probe for automotive, industrial, consumer and IoT are the most advanced technology in the field and we won't let copyists, who have not done their on R and D to simply copy ours. We have developed the latest test solutions for 5G, Base Station, Infrastructure, handsets and Automotive Radar. Protecting this investment is critical to our future success. I am very happy that the U.S. federal appeals court upheld our $1.5 million jury award.

"It is particularly gratifying that the Appeals court came to a very quick decision made (in three days) upholding the Jury award. This can sometimes take months to hear the outcome, suggesting that the original trial court decision was obviously correct."

JOHNSTECH INTERNATIONAL is a global R&D leader in the field of microcircuit testing, providing reliable, cost-effective testing solutions for automotive, commercial, and industrial applications. Founded in 1991 by David Johnson, Johnstech works hand-in-hand with the world's most respected OSATs, foundries, and EDA companies to develop the most precise and dependable test contactors and test sockets on the marketplace today.

Contact: Nicole Porter, Johnstech International

Phone: (612) 378-2020

Email: info@johnstech.com

