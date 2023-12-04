U.S. Field Crop Seeds Market Report 2023-2026, Featuring Market Leaders Bayer, DowDuPont and Syngenta

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Field Crop Seeds: United States Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts for 2022 and 2026 US field crop seed planted in metric tons. Total demand is segmented by crop in terms of soybean; wheat; corn; rice; cotton; and other crops such as barley, canola, flaxseed, millet, oats, peanuts, rye, sorghum, and sunflower.

To illustrate historical trends, total seeds planted and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2011 to 2021.

Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report.

Company Coverage: Bayer, DowDuPont and Syngenta

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Environment

  • Historical Trends
  • Key Economic Indicators
  • Biotechnology
  • Product Development
  • Environmental & Regulatory Factors

2. Crop Segmentation & Forecasts

  • Soybean
  • Wheat
  • Corn
  • Rice
  • Cotton
  • Other Crops

3. Industry Structure

  • Industry Characteristics
  • Market Leaders

4. About This Report

  • Scope
  • Sources
  • Industry Codes
  • Methodology
  • Resources

5. List of Tables & Figures

  • Key Trends in US Field Crop Seeds Demand, 2021 - 2026
  • US Field Crop Seeds Planted Trends, 2011 - 2021
  • Key Indicators for US Field Crop Seeds Planted, 2011 - 2026
  • US Field Crop Seeds Planted by Crop, 2011 - 2026 (mil m tons)
  • US Field Crop Seeds Planted by Crop, 2011 - 2026 (000 m tons)
  • US Field Crop Seeds Planted by Crop, 2011 - 2026 (%)
  • Leading Suppliers to the US Field Crop Seeds Market by Crop
  • NAICS & SIC Codes Related to Field Crop Seeds

