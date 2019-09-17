U.S. Finalist Advances to the Adecco Group's International 'CEO for One Month' Bootcamp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 260,000 applicants worldwide, the Adecco Group's U.S. 'CEO for One Month' candidate, 25-year-old Ben Conard, was selected as one of 10 country 'CEOs' to participate in the company's international bootcamp, taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany, from September 16-19. Conard will represent the U.S. alongside top candidates from Belgium, Brazil, France, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. At the end of the bootcamp, one finalist will be named the 2019 'Global CEO for One Month,' earning the chance to shadow the Adecco Group CEO Alain Dehaze.

"I already feel like a winner for making it this far. The prize really is the experience," said Conard. "How often do you get to work with impressive young leaders from around the world, with the support and resources of a Fortune Global 500 company? Thank you to all of my colleagues in the U.S. who made this week possible for me."

During the U.S. 'CEO for One Month' program, Conard stood out from more than 17,000 applicants across nearly 300 schools and went on to spend the month of June traveling the country with senior leaders, while getting to know the ins and outs of the Adecco Group. Now, Conard is using all he's learned to put his leadership skills to the test at an international level.

The 'Global CEO for One Month' will be revealed on September 19. Follow Ben on Twitter and Facebook as he takes on the global bootcamp. You can also follow @AdeccoGroupNA for insight into his CEO for One Month journey and the CEO for One Month Instagram for up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes action!

