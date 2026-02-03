U.S. Finalizes New AD/CVD Duties on Chinese and Vietnamese Thermoformed Molded Fiber Products

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Molded Fiber Coalition welcomes the U.S. Department of Commerce's final publication of the antidumping and countervailing duty orders on certain thermoformed molded fiber products from China and Vietnam – as high as 540% for certain Chinese producers and 260% for Vietnamese producers and for a period of at least five years.

The final AD/CVD duties published on January 27 are in addition to any other tariffs and duties that apply to the imports of these molded fiber products, which include sustainable, single-use items such as bowls, clamshells, plates, trays, and other food packaging items.

"The publication of the antidumping and countervailing duty orders are an important step in protecting the growing U.S. industry from unfairly traded Chinese and Vietnamese imports," said Yohai Baisburd, lead counsel to the American Molded Fiber Coalition. "The domestic molded fiber packaging industry employs hardworking Americans across the country who will now compete without having to face massive Chinese and Vietnamese government subsidies," Mr. Baisburd added.

The publication of the orders will ensure the U.S. thermoformed molded fiber industry can compete on a level playing field and not against artificial pricing created by dumped and subsidized imports in the U.S. market. It will also facilitate future reinvestment and job growth for the entire U.S. industry.

The American Molded Fiber Coalition will continue to monitor unfairly traded imports from any new sources. It also intends to work with the U.S. government to ensure robust enforcement and duty collection. "The U.S. government has a heightened focus on going after duty evasion with all the civil and criminal tools that are available, and importers that do not play by the rules could face massive penalties," Mr. Baisburd noted.

The American Molded Fiber Coalition consists of Genera (Vonore, TN), Tellus Products, LLC (Belle Glade, FL), and the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, AFL-CIO, CLC (Washington, DC).

SOURCE The American Molded Fiber Coalition