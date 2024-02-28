U.S. Fire-Resistant Door Market to Surge at a CAGR of 5.45% Through 2029, Fuelled by Demand for Advanced Safety Features and Innovation in Construction Material

The 'U.S. Fire Resistant Door Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New Research Publication Reveals Progressive Growth in the U.S. Fire-Resistant Door Industry with Emphasis on Technological Enhancement and Customization Options

The latest market insights show the U.S. fire-resistant door market valued at USD 3.20 billion in 2023 and anticipate a robust growth trajectory during 2024-2029. A CAGR of 5.45% is expected, spotlighting the market's resilience and adaptive innovation in response to evolving safety requirements and aesthetic preferences.

The comprehensive analysis of the U.S. fire-resistant door market demonstrates a heightened demand across several building types, sustained by strict governmental mandates and increasing public awareness regarding fire safety. Innovations in the sector have led to the introduction of lighter, more robust, and attractively designed fire-resistant doors that cater to a wide range of architectural and consumer needs.

Key Market Segments

  • Sliding Fire-Resistant Doors: Show a prominent growth rate with commercial applications driving the market, valued at USD 0.98 billion in 2023.
  • Material Analysis: Steel remains a leading choice due to its durability and high structural integrity.
  • Operation Type: Automatic closing fire doors see the highest CAGR, reinforcing the need for rapid compartmentalization in fire outbreaks.
  • End-user Landscape: The commercial segment, including hospitality and manufacturing, takes the lead in market size and growth prospects.

Competitive landscape analysis identifies key vendors such as Allegion, ASSA ABLOY, dormakaba Group, Hörmann, and Overhead Door Corporation spearheading the charge with state-of-the-art product offerings. Other noteworthy players like Alpine Overhead Doors and JELD-WEN are also recognized for their contributions to the industry.

Driving Factors Behind the Market's Expansion

An increase in construction activities, particularly within the commercial sector, alongside technological advancements in door operation mechanisms, are central driving factors. Additionally, a collective shift toward sustainable building materials and the integration of custom design options are propelling market growth, making it crucial for industry stakeholders to remain abreast of the latest development and emerging trends within the fire-resistant door space.

This comprehensive market research encompasses various facets of the industry by dissecting market dynamics, segmentations, and by meticulously outlining the competitive scene. The data provided paves the way for informed decision-making and strategic planning for businesses operating within the realm of fire-resistant doors.

The market dynamics section of the research delves into various components propelling the market forward and the potential challenges. The segmentation analysis offers detailed information on the different types of fire-resistant doors, their materials, operation, and application in varying end-user sectors.

Conclusion

This insightful publication serves as an invaluable resource for those within the fire-resistant door market. It answers vital questions about market growth, key players, market drivers, and the overall market size, setting the tone for what stakeholders can expect in the years to come. The U.S. fire-resistant door market continues to operate as a benchmark for safety and innovation in the construction industry.

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of the U.S. Fire-Resistant Door Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

Key Vendors

  • Allegion
  • ASSA ABLOY
  • dormakaba Group
  • Hormann
  • Overhead Door Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Alpine Overhead Doors
  • American Industrial Door
  • Apex Industries
  • C.H.I. Overhead Doors
  • Carriage House Door
  • Chase Doors
  • Clopay Corporation
  • Deansteel Manufacturing
  • Deutschtec
  • Industrial Door Solution
  • JELD-WEN
  • Kawneer
  • KONE
  • Manusa
  • McKEON
  • Raynor Garage Doors
  • Special-Lite
  • Therma-Tru
  • TORMAX
  • USA Fire Door

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Door Type (Revenue)

  • Sliding Fire-Resistant Door
  • Swinging Fire-Resistant Door
  • Revolving Fire-Resistant Door
  • Folding Fire-Resistant Door
  • Others

Material Type (Revenue)

  • Steel Fire-Resistant Door
  • Wood Fire-Resistant Door
  • Glass Fire-Resistant Door
  • Others

Operation (Revenue)

  • Manual & Self Closing Fire Doors
  • Automatic Closing Fire Doors
  • Power Operated Fire Doors

End-User (Revenue)

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k77qoe

