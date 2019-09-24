U.S Fireworks Industry Expresses Disappointment in CPSC Failure to Improve Consumer Safety

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Fireworks Standards Laboratory (AFSL) and the American Pyrotechnics Association (APA), together representing more than 95 percent of the American fireworks industry join to express disappointment in today's 3-1 vote by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in failing to update its mandatory consumer fireworks safety standards to enhance the safety of American families.

APA

For over thirty years the AFSL and APA have striven to improve the safety, reliability and enjoyment of consumer fireworks. "Through adoption by AFSL of a comprehensive set of voluntary fireworks safety standards, as well as standards for the construction, classification, approval and safe transportation of fireworks adopted by the APA and the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), consumer fireworks today are safer than they have ever been," said Julie L. Heckman, Executive Director of the APA.

"The effectiveness of AFSL and APA standards was evidenced over three years ago, when the CPSC professional staff proposed adopting a many of these standards. Unfortunately, a majority of commissioners on the CPSC today rejected these staff recommendations and adoption of these enhanced safety standards," expressed Quin Dodd, Legal Counsel for AFSL.

The AFSL and APA express our sincere gratitude to the CPSC staff, as well as to incoming Acting Chairman Robert Adler for their support for these enhanced fireworks safety standards. We look forward to continuing to work with both the CPSC and DOT to vigorously enforce existing standards for the safety of American consumers.

About the American Fireworks Standards Laboratory

The American Fireworks Standards Laboratory (AFSL) is an independent, non-profit corporation whose primary purpose is to improve the quality and safety of fireworks distributed or used in the U.S. marketplace. Services provided by AFSL include: Voluntary Standards, Factory Training, and Product Certification. Additional information can be found on the AFSL's website at http://www.afsl.org

About the American Pyrotechnics Association

The APA is the leading safety and trade association of the fireworks industry representing manufacturers, importers, distributors, retailers, suppliers, and professional display companies. Founded in 1948, APA's mission is to encourage safety in the design and use of all types of fireworks, to provide industry information and support to its members, and to promote responsible regulation of the fireworks industry. Additional information about the fireworks industry can be found on APA's website at http://www.americanpyro.com

