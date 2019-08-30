U.S. Food & Beverage Markets, 2013-2018 & 2018-2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Food & Beverage Market Outlook 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Featuring two best-selling reports in one affordable package, U.S. Food & Beverage Market Outlook 2019 offers 950+ pages of insights, market analysis, estimates, projections, charts, graphs, and much more.

This bundle consists of the following two reports:

U.S. Food Market Outlook 2019

Packaged food marketers and retailers are challenged in that most of the large categories are mature with limited overall organic growth, yet opportunities abound. The publisher's U.S. Food Market Outlook, 2019 provides a single, fully up-to-date resource on the top 14 food categories, presenting comprehensive insights on where the market growth will be and why.

The following food market categories are covered:

Cereal

Chocolate Candy

Cookies

Fresh Bread

Fresh Packaged Salads

Frozen Dinners/Entrees

Frozen Pizza

Ice Cream/Frozen Novelties

Meal/Snack Bars

Meat/Poultry

Natural & Specialty Cheese

Salty Snacks

Soup

Yogurt

Scope of Report

This report focuses on the market for selected food products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels. All retail channels of distribution are covered in market sizing and discussion, including supermarkets and grocery stores, mass merchandisers and supercenters, warehouse clubs, natural food stores, convenience stores, drugstores, dollar stores, and direct-sales channels including online. Market size data and projections are provided at the retail sales level for 2013-2018 and 2018-2023, with channel and marketer shares figures for 2018.

U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2019

Packaged beverage marketers and retailers are challenged in that most of the large categories are mature with limited overall organic growth, yet opportunities abound.

Among these opportunities are beverages that are evolving into product mashups that are hard to define and categorize, but nonetheless satisfy consumer desires. These new beverages take the most liked attributes of products in different categories to create new drinking experiences - fruit juice-infused sparkling waters, coffee sodas, nitro cold brew coffee, plant-based clean energy drinks, kombucha.

Convenience has also driven growth in the market, with product forms that cater to evolving consumer behavior and consumption patterns performing best. Single-serve coffee pods have been a godsend for people who don't want or don't have time to make a pot of coffee. And single-serve RTD beverages cater to the growing number of consumers who drink and snack on-the-go throughout a day. Many of these consumers aren't sitting down for a lot of meals at home, particularly breakfast, which has hurt sales of traditional jugs and cartons of orange juice and milk.

These are just a few of the trends and opportunities examined in the publisher's U.S. Beverage Market Outlook, 2019. The report provides a single, fully up-to-date resource on the top 7 beverage categories, presenting comprehensive insights on where the market growth will be and why.



The following beverage market categories are covered:

Bottled & Enhanced Waters

Carbonated Beverages

Coffee & Ready-To-Drink Coffee

Dairy Beverages & Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives

Energy & Sports Drinks

Juices

Tea & Ready-To-Drink Tea

Scope of Report

This report focuses on the market for selected beverage products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels. All retail channels of distribution are covered in market sizing and discussion, including supermarkets and grocery stores, mass merchandisers and supercenters, warehouse clubs, natural food stores, convenience stores, drugstores, dollar stores, vending machines, and direct-sales channels including online. Market size data and projections are provided at the retail sales level for 2013-2018 and 2018-2023, with channel and marketer shares figures for 2018.



Companies Mentioned



Bimbo

Breyers

Campbell Soup

Canada Dry Diet Ginger Ale

Chips Ahoy

Chobani

CLIF

ConAgra

Dannon

DiGiorno

Edy's

Flowers

Gatorade

Hershey

Hillshire Farm

Jimmy Dean

Kellogg

Keurig Dr Pepper

Kit Kat

Kraft

LaCroix

Marie Callender's

Mars

Mondelez

Nature Valley

Nature's Own

Nestle

Coca-Cola

Oreos

PepsiCo

Pure Protein

Quaker

Sargento

Starbucks

Stouffer's

Swanson Broth

Unilever

Wrigley

Yoplait Decline

