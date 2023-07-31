US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) purchase the LiFT system from DIANT® Pharma INC.

News provided by

DIANT Pharma Inc.

31 Jul, 2023, 02:00 ET

MANCHESTER, Conn., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DIANT® Pharma Inc. is excited to announce the US Food and Drug Administration's recent acquisition of the DIANT® LiFT system. The DIANT® LiFT system (https://diantpharma.com/the-diant-lift-system/ ) is GMP-capable equipment designed for the continuous manufacturing of lipid and polymer-based nanoparticles. In addition to providing the FDA with a high-throughput nanoparticle processing system that is scalable from R&D to commercial manufacturing, the DIANT® equipment also comes with integrated inline/online PAT that can monitor and control the process. DIANT's goal with PAT integration is to advance both the analytical and output standards across future forms of continuous manufacturing.

DIANT® technology was originally designed to synthesize liposomes and load small molecules at high throughput. However, in 2020 at the onset of the Covid 19 pandemic, the DIANT® technology was adapted to meet the growing and future demands that will be present in nucleic acid therapy via lipid nanoparticle delivery. 

The FDA will install and operate this piece of equipment in their Beltsville, MD facility.

About 
DIANT® Pharma Inc. (Manchester, CT USA) was founded in 2019 and has developed continuous processing technology for nanoparticles. DIANT® is dedicated to bringing advanced, continuous manufacturing technology to the market and to providing R&D services. Their proprietary, continuous manufacturing system for nanoparticles has a wide array of applications within the pharmaceutical space. (https://diantpharma.com/)

DIANT® provides a continuous manufacturing platform as a turnkey solution for the development and production of nanoparticles for therapeutics and vaccines.

Media Contact:
Gosia Lankosz
Marketing Manager, DIANT Pharma Inc.
[email protected]com

SOURCE DIANT Pharma Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.