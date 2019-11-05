U.S. Food Labeling Seminar Goes Virtual

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey-based news and information service The Food Institute and Washington, DC-based firm OFW Law are taking their popular U.S. Food Labeling Seminar online! This year's labeling course will be available virtually, in multiple parts, to allow more food industry executives access across the country.

The Food Institute

Attendees will learn the basics of food labeling, and get insights on the new Nutrition Facts label requirements. Bruce Silverglade, Principal at OFW Law, which specializes in the agriculture, food, and drug industries, will also cover country-of-origin labeling; mandatory label information; authorized claims (such as healthy, gluten-free, organic); menu labeling; enforcement by FDA, other authorities and class action cases; and future developments.

Registrants have the option to attend all six sessions or create a customized course to best suit their company's needs. In addition, participants can ask their own questions, or consult a transcript of all questions asked during the seminar.

"This course has been a primary resource for many food businesses for over 15 years, and we're pleased to be able to expand our offering and make this essential seminar available to even more industry professionals," notes Brian Todd, president of The Food Institute.

Seminar Benefits

Online access

This year's labeling course will be held virtually, making it easier than ever to attend all over the country.

Customization

Participants can attend the full seminar or choose which sessions are most important to their business.

Replay on-demand

Registrants will have the option to join live or replay the sessions on-demand.

Q&A session

Participants can ask an experienced lawyer their specific labeling questions.

For more information about the seminar and to register, please visit http://food1.co/label19.

About The Food Institute

The Food Institute has been serving the food industry with relevant, timely and uninterrupted information for over 90 years. It serves as a trusted source, providing balanced coverage of the issues through business newsletters and online research tools. The Food Institute is the publisher of several daily, weekly and annual publications, as well as the host of various webinars and seminars that provide in-depth information and analysis on food industry relevant topics. For more information, visit www.foodinstitute.com.

About Olsson Frank Weeda Terman Matz PC

Founded in 1979, OFW Law is a Washington, DC, law firm that provides legal and bipartisan government affairs representation to companies, individuals and trade associations in the agriculture, food, drug and medical device industries, including representation of the interests of food processing and modern agriculture in matters involving environmental law. Whether counseling clients on regulatory compliance, representing a company before a regulatory agency or the courts, or lobbying Congress on behalf of an individual company or an entire industry, OFW Law strives to anticipate and understand the relevant regulatory and legislative initiatives that face our clients.

Contact: Jennette Rowan, Marketing Director

jennette.rowan@foodinstitute.com

201-791-5570 x. 215

Related Images

u-s-food-labeling-seminar-is-going.png

U.S. Food Labeling Seminar is Going Digital

SOURCE The Food Institute

Related Links

https://www.foodinstitute.com

