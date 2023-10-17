DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Food Market Outlook 2023: Inflation, Sustainability, Convenience, & Other Food Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most major packaged food categories are mature and rely primarily on population growth, leaving food marketers with the challenge of bringing something new to the table. Opportunities abound for companies that invest in new product launches, ingredient changes, and different marketing tactics to appeal to changing consumer preferences. Some trends in 2023 - like inflation - are continuations of 2022 issues while others - like sustainability - are trends that are resurfacing in a bigger way again after having taking a back seat to other concerns in the height of the pandemic.

Inflation-fueled higher prices are a core trend from 2022 that is continuing in 2023, as supply challenges, higher ingredient and energy prices, and rising labor costs combine to test suppliers, retailers, and consumers. This has led to consumers seeking value, whether that means in comparison to the price of dining out or in comparison to routine grocery items, with private label options seeing surges across all categories. Additionally, food shoppers are increasingly placing sustainability at a higher priority level again, with plant-based options, clean labels, sustainable supply chains, and recyclable and reduced packaging as key trends. Furthermore, shoppers are presenting preferences with contradictions as they are looking for indulgence, but better-for-you versions, and chef-inspired menus, but with convenient preparation.

With a focus on growth opportunities and "what's next" - along with bringing decades of food and beverage market perspective and analysis to the table - U.S. Food Market Outlook 2023: Inflation, Sustainability, Convenience, & Other Food Trends is packed with actionable insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations. This report delivers predictions and recommendations designed to guide retailers, service providers, wholesalers, food processors, packaging firms, and investors in making business decisions about the food market.

Scope

Combining the publisher's extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, U.S. Food Market Outlook 2023 is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. food market. This broad-based report evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns across the food market.

U.S. Food Market Outlook 2023 examines product availability; surveys retail channel trends; and analyzes consumer trends and motivations. This report focuses on the market for selected food products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels. All retail channels of distribution are covered in market sizing and discussion, including supermarkets and grocery stores, mass merchandisers and supercenters, warehouse clubs, natural food stores, convenience stores, drugstores, dollar stores, and direct-sales channels including online. Market size data and projections are provided at the retail sales level.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Food Retail Sales Forecast

Food Trends

Private Label Surges Due to Inflation

CEA-Indoor Farming

Plant-Based Alternatives

Non-Plant-Based Alternatives

Mindful Indulgence

Convenient At-Home Restaurant Quality

COVID-19 Effects on Consumers

Highlights

Concerns about COVID-19 Exposure Remain

Impact on Food

Concerns About High Prices and Shortages

Concerns About Shortages

Consumers Still Stockpiling

Eating Patterns: What & When

Eating Comfort Foods

Eating Fresh Produce

Eating Processed Foods

Eating Snacks & Treats

Pandemic-Era Eating Frequency

Home Cooking Remains Relatively High

Boosted Online Grocery Shopping Activity Continuing Through 2022

Activity Spiked in 2020 during the Early Part of the Pandemic

Many Have Continued Ordering More Groceries Online in 2021 and 2022

Use of Meal Kit Delivery Services

Effects on Work Have Continued in 2021 and 2022 and Continue in 2023

Changes in Work From Home Frequency

Overview

Food Retail Sales Forecast

Distribution Trends

E-Commerce and Grocery Delivery

Table | Purchased Groceries Over Internet in Last 30 days, 2012-2022 (percent of US adults)

Faster Home Delivery

Autonomous Delivery

Drone Delivery

In-Home Delivery

On-Demand Delivery

Instacart Helps Retailers Drive Sales, Save Customers Money

Snacking

Frequency of Snacking and Reasons for Snacking

Snacking Highest in the Afternoon

Fruit Most Preferred in Morning, Savory/Salty and Sweet Treats at Night

Home Meal Kits

Home Meal Delivery

Food Trends

CEA-Indoor Farming

Plant-Based Alternatives

One-Fourth of Consumers Claim to Primarily Follow a Flexitarian Diet in 2022

Plant-Based Meat and Poultry Alternatives

Blends

Plant-Based, Dairy-Free Alternatives

Non-Plant-Based Alternatives

Cultivated Meat Approaches Commercialization in US

Other Alternatives

Animal-Free Dairy

Embrace ESG

Packaging

Healthier-For-You

Natural

Reduced or Zero Sugar

Incorporating Vegetables

Diet-Friendly

Mindful Indulgence

Excite the Senses

Kid-Focused

Convenient At-Home Restaurant Quality

Partnerships Advantageous

Private Label Surges Due to Inflation

Cereal

Sales Outlook

Market Increasing to Over $13 Billion in 2027

in 2027 Category Sales

Key Opportunities

Chocolate Candy

Sales Outlook

Market Increases to Over $35 Billion in 2027

in 2027 Segment Sales

Key Opportunities

Cookies

Sales Outlook

Market to Approach $18 Billion in 2027

in 2027 Key Opportunities

Fresh Bread

Sales Outlook

Market Increasing to Over $22 Billion in 2027

in 2027 Segment Sales

Key Opportunities

Fresh Packaged Salads

Sales Outlook

Fresh Packaged Salad Sales Increasing to Over $9 Billion in 2027

in 2027 Segment Sales

Consumer Insights

Packaged Salad Consumption Still Much Higher Than Pre-Pandemic Levels

Packaged Salad Eaters Don't Consume That Often

Key Opportunities

CEA-Indoor Farming

Convenient Restaurant Quality

Embrace ESG

Frozen Dinners/Entrees

Sales Outlook

Market Increasing to $17.4 Billion in 2027

in 2027 Category Sales

Key Opportunities

Frozen Pizza

Sales Outlook

Market to Exceed $9 Billion in 2027

in 2027 Consumer Insights

Only About Half of US Households Eat Frozen Pizza

Frozen Pizzas Eaters Don't Eat Them That Often

Key Opportunities

Restaurant Quality at Home

Mindful Indulgence

Ultra-Indulgent

Excite the Senses

Ice Cream and Frozen Novelties

Sales Outlook

Market to Approach $19 Billion in 2027

in 2027 Category and Segment Sales

Consumer Insights

Consumption Data at Odds With Sales Data

Regular (Full-Fat) Ice Cream Overwhelmingly Preferred

Ice Cream/Gelato/Sherbet Eaters Don't Consume Much

Key Opportunities

Excite the Senses

Reimagine Classics and Nostalgia

Mindful Indulgence

Dairy Alternatives

Animal-Free Dairy

Embrace ESG

Meal & Snack Bars

Sales Outlook

Market at $10 Billion in 2027

in 2027 Category Sales

Consumer Insights

Some Consumption Data at Odds With Sales Data

Heaviest-Consuming Snack Bar Group Expands

Key Brand Differences

Key Opportunities

Mindful Indulgence

Healthier-For-You

Excite the Senses

Kid-Focused

Embrace ESG

Meat and Poultry

Sales Outlook

Market to Exceed $145 Billion in 2027

in 2027 Category and Segment Sales

Consumer Insights

Consumption Down in 2022

Fresh Overwhelming Preferred Over Frozen

Trouble Holding Bacon and Sausage Pandemic Gains

Key Opportunities

Convenient Restaurant Quality

Excite the Senses

Plant-based Alternatives

Blends

Cultivated Meat Approaches Commercialization in US

Other Alternatives

Embrace ESG

Natural and Specialty Cheese

Sales Outlook

Market Increasing to over $23 Billion in 2027

in 2027 Category Sales

Key Opportunities

Salty Snacks

Sales Outlook

Market to Exceed $48 Billion in 2027

in 2027 Segment Sales

Consumer Insights

Other Snacks Gain but Potato Chips Still Most Preferred

Chip Eaters Don't Consume Much

Key Opportunities

Excite the Senses

Mindful Indulgence

Embrace ESG

Soup

Sales Outlook

Market Increasing to Nearly $12 Billion in 2027

in 2027 Key Opportunities

Yogurt

Sales Outlook

Market Over $12 Billion in 2027

in 2027 Category Sales

Consumer Insights

Yogurt Consumption Relatively Steady After Pandemic Boost

Steady Increase in Regular (Full-Fat) Yogurt Consumption

Yogurt with Fruit Most Popular But Declining

Greatest Growth from Those Eating the Least

Key Opportunities

Healthier-For-You

Dairy-Free and Plant-Based Alternatives

Increase Kids' Consumption

Excite the Senses

Continue Leveraging Snacking Trend

Embrace ESG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26ddw8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets