SOUTHERN GLAZER'S WORKERS IN SOUTH CAROLINA JOIN TEAMSTERS

Over 100 Workers Secure Teamsters Representation Through Card Check

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 110 workers at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits in South Carolina have joined the Teamsters via the card check process.

The Class A drivers, Class B drivers, driver leads, non-CDL drivers, yard hostlers, warehouse associates, warehouse custodians, and warehouse associate leads will be represented by Local 509.

"These workers have seen what their brothers and sisters at Southern Glazer's facilities across the country have gained through their Teamsters representation and knew they deserved the same," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "We are ready to work with this group to negotiate a strong first contract that honors their hard work."

With the addition of this facility, the Teamsters have organized over 5,000 Southern Glazer's workers nationwide. Under the card check process, Southern Glazer's workers in South Carolina chose Teamsters representation by signing authorization cards.

"This victory shows what's possible when workers make their voices heard and show the power of standing together," said Brian Clardy, President of Local 509. "We are proud to welcome these new members into our union and look forward to building a stronger future alongside them."

"Management told us for years that we were the best from a production standpoint, but we never saw the real benefits from it," said Lyrone Harrison, a warehouse worker and member of Local 509. "We were underpaid and taken advantage of, and something had to be done about it. We are proud to be Teamsters and are ready to fight for a better future."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters