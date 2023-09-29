US Foodservice Market is to grow by USD 290.55 billion from 2022 to 2027, Presence of companies like American Dairy Queen Corp., Dominos Pizza Inc. and Chipotle Marcos Franchising LLC, and more makes market fragmented - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The foodservice market in US is estimated to grow by USD 290.55 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.25%. The foodservice market in US is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer foodservice market in US are American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc., Dominos Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Marcos Franchising LLC, McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., Papa Johns International Inc., Penn Station Inc., Pret A Manger, Raising Canes Restaurants LLC, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., The Subway Group, The Wendys Co., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a FREE Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Foodservice Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

American Dairy Queen Corp. - The key offerings of the company include food services that include hamburgers, chicken nuggets, freshly made salads, fries, and different sides.

The key offerings of the company include food services that include hamburgers, chicken nuggets, freshly made salads, fries, and different sides. Dominos Pizza Inc. - The company offers food services which include pizza of different sizes and toppings such as mushroom, paneer, chicken, and other flavors.

The company offers food services which include pizza of different sizes and toppings such as mushroom, paneer, chicken, and other flavors. Marcos Franchising LLC - The company offers food services that include pizza of different toppings and sizes which can be consumed anytime.

The company offers food services that include pizza of different toppings and sizes which can be consumed anytime.

Market Dynamics

Impactful driver- Increasing demand for allergen-free dining

Increasing demand for allergen-free dining Key Trend - Growing number of strategic alliances

- Growing number of strategic alliances Major Challenges - Increasing rate of at-home cooking

Driver

The increasing demand for allergen-free dining is a key factor driving market growth. Although most consumers do not experience any negative reactions, food allergens can have a serious impact on the health of sensitive people. Therefore, restaurants are putting new menus into production to satisfy the special diet requirements of their customers, for example with gluten and allergy-free menus. Furthermore, it was noted that people who are intolerant of gluten eat frequently and develop a loyal following in gluten-free restaurants. To avoid cross-contamination, gluten-free foods are often carefully prepared in hygienic kitchens. Many consumer groups, especially those with celiac disease, increasingly desire gluten-free restaurants and bars. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into fast food service, restaurants, cafes and bars, delivery and takeaway, and others. The market share growth by the fast foodservice segment will be significant during the forecast period. Fast foodservice restaurants provide fast service and frequently have a drive-through alternative. They're the preferred location for time crunched Customers, due to their swiftness of service. Consequently, many market players are opening new shops in different areas where they offer innovative and diverse food choices to their customers. The working population has become more and more accustomed to eating nonvegetarian fast foods because they prefer a healthy diet on the go. The most frequent grab-and-go fast food eaten in the US are non-vegetarian wraps, burgers, sandwiches, or popsicles. In addition, vegetarian meals are also sold as nutritious breakfast and lunch at many fast-food restaurants in the US. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

