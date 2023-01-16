US foodservice market size to grow by USD 269.04 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US foodservice market size is estimated to increase by USD 269.04 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio - Request a sample report

Foodservice market in US – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Foodservice Market in US

Vendor offerings -

Chick fil A Inc. - The company ensures that restaurants have the food and products they need through a seamless delivery experience.

The company ensures that restaurants have the food and products they need through a seamless delivery experience. Domino's Pizza Inc. - The company offers quick and easy delivery of foods such as pizza and pasta.

The company offers quick and easy delivery of foods such as pizza and pasta. Inspire Brands Inc. - The company offers foodservices such as franchisees access to a diverse portfolio of brands.

The company offers foodservices such as franchisees access to a diverse portfolio of brands. Marcos Franchising LLC - The company offers foodservices such as Delivery, hot2go Carryout, and Dine-in.

The company offers foodservices such as Delivery, hot2go Carryout, and Dine-in. For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

The foodservice market in the US is fragmented due to the presence of several small and large vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer foodservices in US in the market are American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc., Domino's Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Jersey Mikes Franchise Systems Inc., Marcos Franchising LLC, McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., Papa John's International Inc., Penn Station Inc., Pret A Manger, Raising Canes Restaurants LLC, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Co., The Wendy's Co., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. and others.

The foodservice market in the US faces rapid changes in consumer demands and preferences. The performance of players in the market may be impacted by the changing consumer purchase pattern, consumer tastes, economic conditions, and demographic trends. The changing economic conditions affect consumers' living standards and the business operations of vendors. Market players compete on numerous factors such as price, quality, innovation, service, reputation, and promotion. The increasing competition may compel players to reduce their product prices or come up with competitive pricing. Therefore, to survive and succeed in a tense, competitive environment, it is imperative for vendors to differentiate their products.

Foodservice market in US - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Foodservice market in US - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (fast foodservice, restaurant, cafes and bars, delivery and take away, and others).

The fast foodservice segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Fast foodservice restaurants are those that offer quick service and often have a drive-through facility. The growth is attributed to factors such as the significant increase in the demand for non-vegetarian varieties of fast foods such as pizzas, burgers, and sandwiches.

Download a sample report

Foodservice market in US – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The increase in consumption of snacks is driving the market's growth. The preference for snacks has increased in the US, as hectic lifestyles compel consumers to skip their meals and consume on-the-go food. Moreover, vendors in the US are offering healthy food options, such as doughnut sandwiches that include healthy ingredients. Consumers have become more health-conscious and prefer healthy snacks. However, there is a steady growth in demand for premium food varieties. Such factors are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The increasing popularity of food trucks is a trend in the market. The popularity of food trucks offering ethnic foods has increased in the US. They offer various cuisines such as Italian, Greek, classic American, and others. This popularity is expected to increase further during the forecast period, as many food trucks offer convenience. Food trucks require relatively low investments. Hence, many people are establishing their own food trucks. Such factors are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The rising competition from the unorganized fast-food sector is challenging the market's growth. The number of unorganized fast food vendors, such as street stalls and trucks, is increasing at a high rate across the US. Such vendors offer a variety of fast food items at affordable rates. In urban areas, many vendors are starting fast food businesses to tap the demand. Such factors will challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this US foodservice market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the foodservice market in US between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the foodservice market in US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the US foodservice market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The foodservice market size is expected to increase by USD 10.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 28.15%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by food service (conventional, centralized, ready-prepared, and assembly-serve), sector (commercial and non-commercial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The growth momentum of the foodservice market in Australia will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.64%, and the market size will increase by USD 30.48 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers segmentation by modality (conventional, centralized, ready-prepared, and assembly-serve) and sector (commercial and non-commercial).

US Foodservice Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 130 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 269.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.9 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc., Domino's Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., Jack in the Box Inc., Jersey Mikes Franchise Systems Inc., Marcos Franchising LLC, McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., Papa John's International Inc., Penn Station Inc., Pret A Manger, Raising Canes Restaurants LLC, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Co., The Wendy's Co., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Fast foodservice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Fast foodservice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Fast foodservice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Fast foodservice - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Fast foodservice - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Restaurant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Restaurant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Restaurant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Restaurant - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Restaurant - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Cafes and bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Cafes and bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cafes and bars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Cafes and bars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cafes and bars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Delivery and takeaway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Chart on Delivery and takeaway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Delivery and takeaway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Delivery and takeaway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Delivery and takeaway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Service Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Service Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Service Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Service Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Service Type

6.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Centralized - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Chart on Centralized - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Centralized - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Centralized - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Centralized - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Ready-prepared - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Chart on Ready-prepared - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Ready-prepared - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Ready-prepared - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Ready-prepared - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 63: Chart on Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Assembly-serve - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Assembly-serve - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Service Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Service Type ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 69: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 70: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 71: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 72: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 73: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 74: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Chick fil A Inc.

Exhibit 75: Chick fil A Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Chick fil A Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 77: Chick fil A Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Domino's Pizza Inc.

Exhibit 78: Domino's Pizza Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Domino's Pizza Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Domino's Pizza Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 81: Domino's Pizza Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Domino's Pizza Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Inspire Brands Inc.

Exhibit 83: Inspire Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Inspire Brands Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 85: Inspire Brands Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Marcos Franchising LLC

Exhibit 86: Marcos Franchising LLC - Overview



Exhibit 87: Marcos Franchising LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 88: Marcos Franchising LLC - Key offerings

10.7 McDonald Corp.

Exhibit 89: McDonald Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: McDonald Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: McDonald Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 92: McDonald Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Papa John's International Inc.

Exhibit 93: Papa John's International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Papa John's International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Papa John's International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Papa John's International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Exhibit 97: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Starbucks Co.

Exhibit 102: Starbucks Co. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Starbucks Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Starbucks Co. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Starbucks Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Starbucks Co. - Segment focus

10.11 The Wendy's Co.

Exhibit 107: The Wendy's Co. - Overview



Exhibit 108: The Wendy's Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: The Wendy's Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: The Wendy's Co. - Segment focus

10.12 YUM Brands Inc.

Exhibit 111: YUM Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: YUM Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: YUM Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: YUM Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: YUM Brands Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 116: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 117: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 118: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 119: Research methodology



Exhibit 120: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 121: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 122: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/foodservicemarket-v2

SOURCE Technavio