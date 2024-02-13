US Foodservice Single-Use Products Market Insights Report 2023-2029: Sustainable Solutions Drive Growth, Rising Demand for Paper-Based Products Shaping the Landscape

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Foodservice Single-Use Products Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US foodservice single-use products market was valued at $31.50 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $38.51 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.40% during the forecast period.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the foodservice single-use products in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of food service single-use products is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US foodservice single-use products, including the US foodservice single-use products market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The US food service single-use products market is growing significantly due to the increasing trend of Cloud Kitchens, growing popularity of DIY Kits, increasing popularity of Contract Catering Services, growing trend of Customization, growing popularity of Molded Fiber, high demand for Takeaway and Delivery Services, growing Food Service Industry, and increasing interest in recreational activities.

Due to the rising awareness about sustainable products, demand for paper-based cups, lids, cutlery, etc., is rising significantly in the US foodservice single-use products market. DIY kits are gaining traction in the US market due to the busy lifestyles of working people. In the coming years, it is expected to gain significant market share in the US.

The popularity of cellophane wraps is rising significantly in the US market, as it is one of the sustainable options for wrapping food. The demand for food service single-use products from food delivery outlets and catering service providers in the US market is growing. The customization trend is rising in the US foodservice single-use products market. Many companies have customized products in the US market, which helps them to increase brand loyalty.

Dart Container Corporation, Graphic Packaging International, Huhtamaki, Pactiv Evergreen LLC, Sabert Corporation, and Sonoco Products Company are the leading players with strong market penetration.

Vendors such as Anchor Corporation, Berry Global, D&W Dine Pack, Falcon Pack, Genpack LLC, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper, Novolex, Reynolds Consumer Products, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Airlite Plastics Co., Westrock Company, and Fabri-Kal, among others, are the prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present foodservice single-use products market and its market dynamics for 2024-2029 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of the Foodservice Single-Use Products Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • Dart Container Corporation
  • Graphic Packaging International
  • Huhtamaki
  • Pactiv Evergreen LLC
  • Sabert Corporation
  • Sonoco Products Company

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Anchor Packaging LLC
  • Berry Global
  • D&W Dine Pack
  • Falcon Pack
  • Genpack LLC
  • Georgia-Pacific LLC
  • International paper
  • Novolex
  • Reynolds Consumer Products
  • Smurfit Kappa Group plc
  • Airlite Plastics Co.
  • Carlisle FoodService Products
  • CJK Manufacturing
  • Constantia Flexibles
  • DOpla Srl
  • Evanesce Inc.
  • Fabri-Kal
  • Freshpack
  • Go-Pak Group
  • Gold Plast SpA
  • Ingredion
  • New WinCup Holdings, Inc.
  • OWS Foods
  • Phillips Food Service Inc.
  • Servous
  • TC Transcontinental
  • The Plastek Group
  • Westrock Company

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Material Market Insights (2023-2029)

  • Plastic
  • Paper & Paperboard
  • Aluminum
  • Others

Packaging Market Insights (2023-2029)

  • Rigid
  • Flexible

Product Market Insights (2023-2029)

  • Containers, Trays, & Tubs
  • Cups, Lids, & Sleeves
  • Plates, & Bowls
  • Others

End-User Market Insights (2023-2029)

  • Restaurants
  • Food Delivery Outlets
  • Hotels & Motels
  • Cafes, Cafeteria & Small Eateries
  • Catering Service Providers
  • Others

