U.S. Foreclosure Activity Decreases 13 Percent In April 2019

IRVINE, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation's premier property database and first property data provider of Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), today released its April 2019 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions — were reported on 55,646 U.S. properties in April 2019, down 5 percent from the previous month and down 13 percent from a year ago for the 10th consecutive month with an annual decline.

"While overall foreclosure activity is down nationwide, there are still parts of the country where we may need to keep a close eye on," said Todd Teta, chief product officer at ATTOM Data Solutions. "For instance, Florida is seeing a steady annual increase in total foreclosure activity for the 8th consecutive month, which is being sustained by a constant annual double-digit increase in foreclosure starts."

April 2019 County Foreclosure Heat Map

Foreclosure starts increase annually in 17 states

Lenders started the foreclosure process on 30,524 U.S. properties in April 2019, down 5 percent from last month and down 10 percent from April 2018 –third consecutive month with an annual decline.

States that posted annual decreases in foreclosure starts in April 2019, included New York (down 43 percent); Nevada (down 36 percent); Colorado (down 34 percent); Maryland (down 31 percent); and Michigan (down 25 percent).

Those major metropolitan statistical areas with a population greater than 500,000 that saw a large annual increase in foreclosure starts from last year included Orlando, Florida (up 90 percent); Miami, Florida (up 45 percent); Columbus, Ohio (up 35 percent); Portland, Oregon (up 31 percent); and El Paso, Texas (up 22 percent).

Counter to the national trend 17 states had an annual increase in foreclosure starts. Those states included Washington (up 38 percent); Florida (up 34 percent); Oregon (up 22 percent); Louisiana (up 12 percent); and Georgia (up 11 percent).

Highest foreclosure rates in New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware

Nationwide one in every 2,433 housing units had a foreclosure filing in April 2019.

States with the highest foreclosure rates were New Jersey (one in every 980 housing units with a foreclosure filing); Maryland (one in every 1,218 housing units); Delaware (one in every 1,249 housing units); Illinois (one in every 1,371 housing units); and Florida (one in every 1,415 housing units).

Among 220 metropolitan statistical areas with a population of at least 200,000, those with the highest foreclosure rates in April 2019 were Atlantic City, New Jersey (one in every 702 housing units with a foreclosure filing); Fayetteville, North Carolina (one in every 732 housing units); Clarksville, Tennessee (one in every 853 housing units); Columbia, South Carolina (one in every 946 housing units); and Deltona-Daytona Beach, Florida (one in every 966 housing units).

Foreclosure completions continue to decline

Lenders completed foreclosures (REO) on 11,078 U.S. properties in April 2019, down 9 percent from the previous month and down 22 percent from a year ago - a 6th consecutive annual decline.

States that saw a double-digit annual decline in REOs included Alabama (down 45 percent); Arizona (down 38 percent); North Carolina (down 32 percent); California (down 20 percent); and Nevada (down 14 percent).

Counter to the national trend, 10 states posted year-over-year increases in REOs in April 2019, including Washington (up 53 percent); Connecticut (up 22 percent); Kentucky (up 19 percent); and New York (up 3 percent).

Report methodology

The ATTOM Data Solutions U.S. Foreclosure Market Report provides a count of the total number of properties with at least one foreclosure filing entered into the ATTOM Data Warehouse during the month and quarter. Some foreclosure filings entered into the database during the quarter may have been recorded in the previous quarter. Data is collected from more than 2,200 counties nationwide, and those counties account for more than 90 percent of the U.S. population. ATTOM's report incorporates documents filed in all three phases of foreclosure: Default — Notice of Default (NOD) and Lis Pendens (LIS); Auction — Notice of Trustee Sale and Notice of Foreclosure Sale (NTS and NFS); and Real Estate Owned, or REO properties (that have been foreclosed on and repurchased by a bank). For the annual, midyear and quarterly reports, if more than one type of foreclosure document is received for a property during the timeframe, only the most recent filing is counted in the report. The annual, midyear, quarterly and monthly reports all check if the same type of document was filed against a property previously. If so, and if that previous filing occurred within the estimated foreclosure timeframe for the state where the property is located, the report does not count the property in the current year, quarter or month.

