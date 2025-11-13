U.S. FORECLOSURE ACTIVITY POSTS EIGHTH STRAIGHT MONTH OF YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASES

Foreclosure Starts Up 20 Percent Year Over Year; Completed Foreclosures Up 32 Percent Year Over Year

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, a leading curator of land, property data, and real estate analytics, today released its October 2025 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows there were a total of 36,766 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings— default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — up 3 percent from a month ago and up 19 percent from a year ago.

"Foreclosure activity continued its steady upward trend in October, the eighth straight month of year-over-year increases. Starts rose nearly 20 percent, while completed foreclosures were up 32 percent from last year," said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM. "Even with these increases, activity remains well below historic highs. The current trend appears to reflect a gradual normalization in foreclosure volumes as market conditions adjust and some homeowners continue to navigate higher housing and borrowing costs."

States with the worst foreclosure rates were Florida, South Carolina, and Illinois

Nationwide, one in every 3,871 housing units had a foreclosure filing in October 2025. States with the worst foreclosure rates were Florida (one in every 1,829 housing units with a foreclosure filing); South Carolina (one in every 1,982 housing units); Illinois (one in every 2,570 housing units); Delaware (on in every 2,710 housing units); and Nevada (one in every 2,747 housing units).

Among metro areas with populations of 1 million or more, Tampa, FL posted the highest foreclosure rate in October 2025, at one in every 1,373 housing units. The increase reflects a temporary spike caused by the resumption of data collection in Hillsborough County, which added backlogged records and is expected to normalize in November. Following Tampa were Jacksonville, FL (one in every 1,576 housing units); Orlando, FL (one in every 1,703); Riverside, CA (one in every 1,983); and Cleveland, OH (one in every 2,114).

Foreclosure starts highest in Florida, Texas, and California

Lenders started the foreclosure process on 25,129 U.S. properties in October 2025, up 6 percent from last month and up 20 percent from a year ago.

States that had the greatest number of foreclosure starts in October 2025 included: Florida (4,136 foreclosure starts); Texas (3,080 foreclosure starts); California (2,685 foreclosure starts); Illinois (1,252 foreclosure starts); and New York (1,165 foreclosure starts).

Contrary to the national numbers, those major metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) with a population greater than 1 million that saw the greatest year-over-year declines in foreclosure starts in October 2025 included: Milwaukee, WI (decrease from 33 foreclosure starts in October 2024 to 15 in October 2025); Indianapolis, IN (decrease from 252 to 142 foreclosure starts); Louisville, KY (decrease from 59 to 45 foreclosure starts); Washington, DC (decrease from 308 to 239 foreclosure starts); and Detroit, MI (decrease from 541 to 428 foreclosure starts).

Foreclosure completions increase year over year

Lenders repossessed 3,872 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures (REOs) in October 2025, an increase of 2 percent from last month and an increase of 32 percent from last year.

States that had the greatest number of REOs in October 2025, included: Texas (358 REOs); California (336 REOs); Florida (243 REOs); Pennsylvania (205 REOs); and Illinois (187 REOs).

Those major metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) with a population greater than 1 million that saw the greatest number of REOs in October 2025 included: Chicago, IL (122 REOs); Atlanta, GA (117 REOs); New York, NY (111 REOs); Houston, TX (74 REOs); and Riverside, CA (72 REOs).

Conclusion

ATTOM's October 2025 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure activity rose for the eighth straight month year over year, with 36,766 properties with foreclosure filings. Foreclosure starts were up 20 percent from a year ago and completed foreclosures rose 32 percent, though activity remains below historic highs.

Report methodology

The ATTOM U.S. Foreclosure Market Report provides a count of the total number of properties with at least one foreclosure filing entered into the ATTOM Data Warehouse during the month and quarter. Some foreclosure filings entered into the database during the quarter may have been recorded in the previous quarter. Data is collected from more than 3,000 counties nationwide, and those counties account for more than 99 percent of the U.S. population. ATTOM's report incorporates documents filed in all three phases of foreclosure: Default — Notice of Default (NOD) and Lis Pendens (LIS); Auction — Notice of Trustee Sale and Notice of Foreclosure Sale (NTS and NFS); and Real Estate Owned, or REO properties (that have been foreclosed on and repurchased by a bank). For the annual, midyear and quarterly reports, if more than one type of foreclosure document is received for a property during the timeframe, only the most recent filing is counted in the report. The annual, midyear, quarterly and monthly reports all check if the same type of document was filed against a property previously. If so, and if that previous filing occurred within the estimated foreclosure timeframe for the state where the property is located, the report does not count the property in the current year, quarter or month.

About ATTOM

ATTOM powers innovation across industries with premium property data and analytics covering 158 million U.S. properties—99% of the population. Our multi-sourced real estate data includes property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, neighborhood and geospatial boundary information, all validated through a rigorous 20-step process and linked by a unique ATTOM ID.

From flexible delivery solutions—such as Property Data APIs, Bulk File Licenses, Cloud Delivery, Real Estate Market Trends—to AI-Ready datasets, ATTOM fuels smarter decision-making across industries including real estate, mortgage, insurance, government, and more.

Media Contact:

Megan Hunt

[email protected]

Data and Report Licensing:

[email protected]

SOURCE ATTOM