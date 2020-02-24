U.S Framing Manufacturer Prepared for Low Wood Supply from China

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coronavirus is causing global panic, both within the health industry and across global commerce markets. The outbreak has forced Chinese plants to close for extended periods of time resulting in significant delays and supply bottlenecks. This is causing panic within the picture frame sub sector and prices are soaring.

Elgin based Gemini Builds It! has the infrastructure and inventory on hand to alleviate this potential disruption and get us out of this jam!

Gemini, the leading frame manufacturer, is uniquely designed to handle frame manufacturing because of their newest installation of the Fletcher-Terry Automated Auto Saw. Gemini is the only independent distributor in America to have the state-of-the-art machinery to ensure the best quality frames in the timeliest manner. With the use of the Fletcher-Terry Automated Auto Saw, Gemini will be able to run production 24 hours a day and seven days a week, producing at the highest speed possible.

Available for Interviews:

Courtney Wright, CEO Gemini Builds It!

About Courtney Wright:

Courtney Wright has the equation for success … stay curious, listen to feedback, fail a lot and make time for friends and family. Coco's (all her friends call her Coco) tenacity begins at 4:30AM when she begins to connect the dots. She's always laser focused on her master plan. The five-decade old business bombshell is New England born, but calls Illinois home after attending Lake Forest College. She founded CDW Merchants, the leading provider of 3D visual retail displays and e-commerce gift packaging for the nation's top retailers, including Kate Spade, Sperry and Club Monaco. In 2016, Courtney packaged CDW for the last time and sold it to a global billion-dollar BUNZL.

Free time isn't her thing … quickly she jumped on an opportunity to buy a company she worked with closely, a vendor to CDWM. In 2016 she bought Gemini Builds It (F/K/A Gemini Molding). Since the deal closed, she saved 60 jobs, bought a business to close the gap on outsourcing and offers 401K and continuing education to the staff. Gemini is housed in a 50,000 square-foot manufacturing center in Elgin, but Courtney has her mind set to double the growth of the business again this year, and bring the sales team to Chicago ... she's one woman making manufacturing cool in Chicago.

