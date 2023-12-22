US Functional Flour Market Outlook to 2028 - Market Set for 7% CAGR, Driven by Health Trends and Technological Advancements

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Functional Flour Market outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Functional Flour market is witnessing a significant surge as health consciousness and dietary shifts transform consumer habits.

The report highlights a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7% from 2022 to 2028, underscoring the expanding role of functional flours in meeting dietary requirements such as gluten-free nutrition and the management of food allergies. 

Analysis indicates that the market's growth is attributed to a combination of factors including:

  • Rising incidence of food allergies and subsequent dietary modifications among the US population.
  • Technological advancements in flour production, which are enhancing the nutritional profile and applications of functional flours.
  • Increased consumer awareness and product availability, particularly in urban regions where the majority of the population resides.
  • The growing popularity of gluten-free products, which has bolstered demand for alternative flours.

Market Segment Insights

Delving into the market segments, the research outlines the dominance of Specialty Functional Flour and points towards the burgeoning use of functional flours in bakery applications. This segment leads the market thanks to several inherent benefits, such as enriching diets with greater nutritional value and accommodating various dietary restrictions.

The geographic analysis within the research identifies the northern region of the United States as a stronghold in the national Functional Flour market. This prominence is linked to the concentration of leading manufacturing companies, a robust bakery industry, and a strong presence of gluten-free product makers within the region.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

The market is characterized by the presence of key players that are redefining flour production standards. These companies compete on the fronts of innovation, nutritional value, and product diversification, striving to meet the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers. Among recent developments, noteworthy is the introduction of lentil functional flour and the expansion of functional starches and flours for clean label applications.

As the US Functional Flour market charges ahead, this analysis signals the significant opportunities for manufacturers, investors, and food and beverage businesses to ride the wave of health-oriented food consumption. The thorough market evaluation provides the direction needed to navigate this expanding industry landscape.

Future Outlook

The future of the US Functional Flour market looks promising, with the anticipated continuity in health trends, urbanization, and innovations in food technology. As consumer preferences around health and wellness further solidify in the realm of food production, functional flours are expected to play an integral role in shaping the future of nutrition and dietary solutions.

Companies Profiled

  • Cargill
  • Archer Daniels Midland
  • General Mills
  • The Scoular Company
  • Bunge
  • Associated British Foods
  • Ingredion

