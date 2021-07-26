U.S. Gain Hires Lynn Lyon to Direct Sustainable Transportation Efforts

APPLETON, Wis., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gain®, a leader in the development and distribution of alternative fuel and renewable thermal energy, is excited to welcome Lynn Lyon as their new Director of Business Development – Sustainable Transportation.

Through this role, Lyon will collaborate with sustainably focused organizations looking for innovative ways to reduce transportation emissions. "Leveraging our comprehensive suite of Sustainable Energy SolutionsSM and her established background in transportation and alternative fuels, Lyon will engage with fleets to help develop their emissions reduction roadmap. By supplying the cleanest alternative fuels and technologies available, she will help position fleets for success - both now and in the future," stated Scott Hanstedt, director of sales. Lyon will bridge the gap many organizations face when evaluating and implementing the transition to alternative fuel by focusing on fleets that prioritize sustainability.

"There has never been a better time to work in the alternative fuel space. We have favorable policy environments, strong market demand, and effective new technology," Lyon noted. "I am ecstatic and honored to join U.S. Gain's impressive team to accelerate momentum to meet the demand for the cleanest fuel, at the best value."

Lyon began her career working with the Department of Energy, engaging with alternative fuel competition programs, before moving into a consultant role at Ernst & Young, where she worked with Fortune 500 customers globally. From there, Lyon quickly broadened her breadth of expertise – she initiated a new alternative fuels program for a leading energy producer in Texas, championed the Texas Clean Transportation bill that Governor Perry signed into law in 2011, served on the board of directors for NGVAmerica, and was appointed to the Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas' advisory board.

Most recently, Lyon was the Vice President of Marketing Strategy for Hexagon, a global leader in sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. In this role, she led their international marketing strategy for alternative fuel products and their associated systems – inclusive of natural gas, hydrogen, electric, and propane. Throughout her career, she's worked diligently to share insight and perspectives that have helped shape today's alternative fuels market. Lyon is widely known for leveraging social media to keep her network of more than 260,000 LinkedIn and 4,700 Twitter followers current on key market trends, policy changes, and technology updates.

"We're thrilled to have Lynn joining our team," shared Mike Koel, President of U.S. Gain. "Within the transportation industry, while many are adopting alternative fuel voluntarily, others are left to reconfigure their fueling portfolios to comply with emerging mandates. This role will enable fleets to understand their options and implement a solution that can grow alongside their operations and increasingly stringent sustainability goals."

About U.S. Gain

U.S. Gain is a leader in the development and distribution of alternative fuel and renewable thermal energy. Over the past ten years, we've diversified throughout the renewable natural gas supply chain, becoming vertically integrated to provide the cleanest fuel and energy at the best value. We're developing renewable natural gas at farms, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants to reduce emissions for sustainably driven organizations. Further, we continue to build a platform of alternative fuel solutions that enable the polyfuel future fleets demand while also offering credit generation services under the RFS, LCFS, and CFP programs. Backed by the strength and size of U.S. Venture, Inc., a leading provider of transportation products and insight driving the world forward, we are committed to finding a better way to succeed by offering unrivaled expertise, tenacity, and character in all we do. To learn more, visit www.usgain.com.

