U.S. Gain Introduces LCFS Credit Generation, Providing Untapped Revenue for Electric Fleets and Forklifts in California

APPLETON, Wis., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gain®, a leader in the development and distribution of alternative fuel and renewable thermal energy, will now offer Credit Generation to electric fleets and forklifts in California, opening a completely new revenue stream for customers at no additional cost.

U.S. Gain and parent company, U.S. Venture, Inc., are known for their successful, tenured experience with credit generation programs like the Federal Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and Oregon's Clean Fuels Program (CFP). Coupling this expertise with their team of industry-leading traders and established network of credit buyers and sellers, U.S. Gain has an extensive history of monetizing credits, for an array of fuel types, at values that outperform indexed averages.

As regulation, sustainability demand, and incentive programs intensify (specifically within California), organizations utilizing alternative vehicle technologies can get paid by way of LCFS credits. However, selecting the right partner to generate and monetize these credits is key, from both a risk mitigation and revenue generation perspective.

Within the past year, U.S. Gain added electric vehicles to its portfolio of credit generation services, delivering substantial incremental revenue to distribution centers within California.

"We've been generating credits under California's LCFS since the program's inception," said Jon Summersett, director of product management for U.S. Gain. "Rooted in transportation and backed by the strength and size of U.S. Venture, we know how to accurately generate credits and efficiently maximize their value, reducing risk and resource burdens that accompany credit generation. From forklifts to buses and trucks, we look forward to extending our services to organizations seeking an easy, new revenue stream."

To learn more about credit generation for your fleet of electric vehicles and/or forklifts operating within California, please contact Jon Summersett ([email protected]) directly.

About U.S. Gain

U.S. Gain is a leader in development and distribution of alternative fuel and renewable thermal energy. Over the past 10 years we've diversified throughout the renewable natural gas supply chain, becoming vertically integrated to provide the cleanest fuel and energy at the best value. We're developing renewable natural gas at farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants to reduce emissions for sustainably driven organizations. Further, we continue to build out a platform of alternative fuel solutions that enable the polyfuel future fleets demand, while also offering credit generation services under the RFS, LCFS and CFP programs. Backed by the strength and size of U.S. Venture, Inc., a leading provider of transportation products and insight driving the world forward, we are committed to finding a better way to succeed, by offering unrivaled expertise, tenacity and character in all we do. To learn more, visit www.usgain.com.

