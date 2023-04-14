U.S. Garden Hand Tool Market Report 2023: Growing Popularity of DIY Gardening Bolsters Sector

Apr 14, 2023, 06:30 ET
The U.S. garden hand tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.61% during 2022-2028.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Awareness of Organic Farming
There have been severe concerns related to health due to the consumption of modified and unhealthy products. And this has been reflected in various scientific studies. The vegetables and fruits in the supermarket tend to have lower counts of nutrients and vitamins; hence many people are shifting towards the culture of growing their vegetables and fruits. Furthermore, community gardens are also encouraging people to involve themselves in growing and harvesting the products. Hence reasons such as these propel the growth of garden handheld tools in the U.S. garden hand tools market during the forecasted period.
Growing Curiosity Toward Indoor Plantation
Owing to increasing pollution, urbanization, and modernization, people in urban areas spend less time in nature. These factors are associated with the problem, such as depression, anxiety, and feel-good emotions. Hence many doctors in the U.S. advise people to spend time in nature and have a garden in residential properties. Therefore, people living in urban areas are increasingly interested in having plants surrounding them. They have plants in their living areas, corridors, and kitchen. Hence such factors are also propelling the growth of garden hand tools in the U.S. during the forecasted period.
Improving Interior Aesthetics
Commercial spaces such as stadiums, restaurants, offices, and sports complexes are always investing in improving the aesthetics of their premises, and owing to the people's interests; they are shifting from a technical theme to a more traditional green theme. Over the decade, many such places have incorporated living walls & plants around their premises to ensure that people feel good when on their premises. Hence, such reasons propel the U.S. garden hand tools market in commercial spaces during the forecasted period.
SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT
The key products in the U.S. garden hand tools market include pruning, digging, striking, and watering tools and the rest of the products are considered in the other segment. In 2022, pruning tools had a major market share of 33.6% in the U.S., followed by digging, striking, and other tools. However, the striking tools are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.05%.
The growth in the striking tools is mainly associated with the fact that they are used more often during gardening as regular maintenance needs to be done for the trees and plants. Hence this product will be more often used in gardening applications.
Segmentation by Product
- Digging Tools
- Pruning Tools
- Striking Tools
- Watering Tools
- Others
INSIGHTS BY END-USER
The two major U.S. garden hand tools market end-users comprise residential and commercial users. The residential users have the majority share in the region, driven by the growth in health consciousness among the people in the region. During the third quarter of 2021, Dallas and Houston were also the top cities in hotel construction projects; each city reported to have 45 and 40 new projects, respectively. The people in these residential units would require setting up and maintaining a garden.
This process would require tools and other equipment. Such reasons enable the growth of the U.S. garden hand tools market during the forecasted period.
Segmentation by End-User
- Residential
- Commercial
INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Most of the vendors utilize two main fords of distribution techniques online distribution and offline distribution technique. The online distribution channel is projected to have the highest CAGR of 2.86% in the U.S. garden hand tools market, owing to the high internet penetration in the region. This has enabled customers to view numerous products at the click of a button.
It also allows the customers to choose from a wide range of products based on their price, useability, and company's brand. However, the offline distribution channel had the highest industry share in the U.S. garden hand tools market in 2022.
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
The southern region accounted for a significant share of the U.S. garden hand tools market, owing to the huge presence of community gardens and the housing market and increasing disposable incomes. The southern region consists of developed and fast-growing states, including Florida, Virginia, Texas, Carolina, and others, which are the primary hubs for several end-user industries. Texas, Florida, and North Carolina made the highest contributions to the garden tool market in the Southern United States.
Over 5.86 million housing units are located in the south of the U.S. As a result, the demand for garden tools from the hand tool industry in the south is expected to soar in the forecast period. In addition, the number of residential housing units is increasing rapidly in major states such as Texas, Florida, Carolina, Arizona, and Oklahoma.
Segmentation by Region
- South
- Texas
- Florida
- North Carolina
- North-East
- New York
- New Jersey
- Mid-West
- Illinois
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- West
- California
- Washington
Key Company Profiles
- Fiskars Group
- Griffon Corporation
- Husqvarna
- Stanley Black & Decker
Other Prominent Vendors
- Root Assassin
- Lasher Tools
- Garden Tool Company
- AMPCO Safety Tools
- Bully Tools
- CobraHead LLC
- CS Unitech Inc
- Red Pig Garden Hand Tools
- Ray Padula Holdings, LLC
- The American Garden Tool Co.
- Sneeboer USA
- Seymour Midwest
- Solid Tools Inc.
- The Ames Companies Inc.
- STIHLInternational
- Wilcox All-pro Tools
- W.W. Manufacturing Co Inc.
- Prohoe Manufacturing LLC
- Corona Tools
- Bridgetown Garden Tools
