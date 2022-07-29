U.S. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Devices Market Report 2022-2027: Key Players AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Procter & Gamble & Others Driving 15.47% Growth

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Devices Market Research Report by Product Type, Procedure Type, Device Type, Surgery Type, Route of Administration, Dosage Form, End-User, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Devices Market size was estimated at USD 925.96 million in 2021, USD 1,103.83 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 15.47% to reach USD 2,195.88 million by 2027.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Devices to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Diagnostic Devices, Esophagoscopes and Gastroscopes, Fundoplication Devices, Manometry System, PH Monitoring System, Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Sphincter Augmentation Devices, Treatment Devices, and Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler.

Based on Procedure Type, the market was studied across Diagnostic Procedures, Fundoplication Procedures, Magnetic Sphincter Augmentation, and Radiofrequency Thermal Ablation.

Based on Device Type, the market was studied across Bravo Reflux Testing System, Digitrapper reflux testing system, LINX Management System, MUSE -Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, Others, and Stretta Therapy.

Based on Surgery Type, the market was studied across Invasive and Non-invasive. The Invasive is further studied across Linx Reflux Management and Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler. The Non-invasive is further studied across Endocinch Endolumminal gastroplication, Endoscopic Plicator System, EsophyX, Plexiglas poly-methyl-methacrylate (PMMA) microspheres, and Stretta.

Based on Route of Administration, the market was studied across Oral and Parenteral.

Based on Dosage Form, the market was studied across Liquid and Solid.

Based on End-User, the market was studied across Government, Hospitals, Medical Practitioners, and Others.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Devices Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

