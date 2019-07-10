U.S. Gets 4.35 Billion Robocalls in June, According to YouMail Robocall Index

IRVINE, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans received 4.35 billion robocalls in June, down nearly 17% from the all-time high of 5.23 billion in March, marking the nation's third consecutive month with reduced robocall volumes. Despite the decrease, the U.S. has received over 29 billion robocalls already this year and averaged over 145 million robocalls per day in June alone, or 1,678 robocalls per second. These latest monthly figures come from YouMail , a totally free robocall blocking solution for mobile phones.

"This three-month decline in robocall volumes is a positive development," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "However, we have already exceeded 29 billion robocalls so far this year, which is still nearly 90 calls per person in the U.S."

Scam and Telemarketing Calls Declined Again in June

The decline in robocalls for the month was based on a big decline in scam and telemarketing robocalls, a very positive development. Scam calls declined significantly below the 2 billion/month mark in June, down to just over an estimated 1.8 billion, a decline of nearly 200 million more scam calls, and over 450 million scams/month since April.

Type of Robocall Estimated June Robocalls Percentage of June Robocalls Alerts and Reminders 1.03 billion (-6 million) 24% (+1%) Payment Reminders 915 million (-9 million) 21% (+2%) Telemarketing 592 million (-106 million) 13% (-2%) Scams 1.81 billion (-199 million) 42% (-1%)

In June, only four types of scams exceeded more than 100 million calls each: Health/Health Insurance Scams, Student Loan Scams, Interest Rate Scams, and Social Security Scams. Further, there were sizable decreases in Search Listing Scams (down 46%) and Easy Money Scams (down 20%).

Top Scam Robocalls of May 2019

Rank Type of Scam Estimated June Robocalls Summary of Scam 1 Health/Health Insurance Scams 248.9m (+7.9 million) Identity theft/scam payments/illegal solicitations 2 Student Loans Scams 144m (-39.7 million) Identity theft/scam payments 3 Interest Rate Scams 139.2m (-21.3 million) Identity theft 4 Social Security Scams 100.5 (-5.5 million) Fake search listing fees 5 Easy Money Scams 88m (-23.4 million) Make money fast scams

The top 5 specific annoying telemarketing and/or scam calls people got in the U.S. were the following:

This table above shows that just five individuals or groups of individuals likely caused over 250 million collective robocalls in June.

"Winners" in May 2019

The cities, area codes and states with the highest volumes of robocalls in June closely matched the volumes from May, though all the leaders experienced decreased volumes.

City with the Most Robocalls: Atlanta, GA (171.3 million) City with the Most Robocalls/Person: Washington, DC (44.4/person) Area Code with the Most Robocalls: 404 in Atlanta, GA (71.7 million) Area Code with the Most Robocalls/Person: 404 in Atlanta, GA (58.6/person) State with the Most Robocalls: Texas (507.5 million) State with the Most Robocalls/Person: Louisiana (28/person)

This data is provided by YouMail, a free robocall blocking app for mobile phones. YouMail recently won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year, and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler of the Washington Post.

YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.

YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.

For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see http://robocallindex.com. To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers, please visit the YouMail Directory. To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to RobocallIndex@YouMail.com .

