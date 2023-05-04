US Ghost Adventures Launches Eight New Ghost Tour Locations

The Experiential Expansion Spreads Across Seven States

ORLANDO, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Ghost Adventures , an experience-based company offering entertaining, historic, and authentic ghost tours of the most haunted cities in the U.S., announced the launch of eight new tours. Currently, the company operates tours and experiences in over 60 cities and owns the infamously haunted Lizzie Borden House and other haunted houses for overnight stays.

"As a leading provider of ghost tours and haunted pub crawls, our goal is to provide authentic, historically factual, and entertaining experiences across the nation," said Lance Zaal, President and Founder of US Ghost Adventures. "Earlier this year, we announced the opening of 12 new locations and now we are pleased to launch eight additional locations."

A US Ghost Adventures experience can be reserved at usghostadventures.com or via its sister company's website at wejunket.com . Junket experiences provides daytime tours and unique experiences across the nation, where US Ghost Adventures focuses on evening haunted experiences. The companies are invested in providing new opportunities for people to experience cities across the country in new and fun ways, often incorporating history, food, drinks, and hikes.

The newest US Ghost Adventures locations include:

ABOUT US GHOST ADVENTURES

US Ghost Adventures (USGA) provides entertaining, historic and authentic ghost tours and experiences in the United States' most haunted cities. More than 250 tour guides deliver fun, honest, and bone- tingling accounts of the very real hauntings. USGA strives to make sense of the unexplainable by sharing the stories of the people who left their mark on the nation's most haunted places. The stories are derived from historic research and eyewitness accounts. USGA also offers virtual experiences available 24/7 on GhostFlix . For more information, please visit usghostadventures.com .

