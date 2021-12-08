U.S. Glamping Market Size by Revenue to Reach USD 1.56 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this U.S. glamping market report.

The U.S. glamping market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

There is a significant demand for simplified and luxurious camping experience outside in nearly every major metropolitan city in the US. The best way to meet this demand is considered for refurbishing underperforming campgrounds and building free-standing glamping resorts on vacant property, hence driving the market growth.

After the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the US glamping sector has rebounded with a great summer performance that have lasted well past the customary end of season, as consumers have observed outdoor recreation as safer and healthier than other types of travel or leisure activities.

Based upon these economic and demographic trends, it is witnessed that the US population growth includes a shift in ethnicity and race. As this changing population profile visit national parks, vendors should consider the glamping preferences of this visitor population when developing future strategies.

Western and Southern consist of the highest share of the US glamping market. These regions are growing at a CAGR of 16.07% and 16.81%, respectively.

The Western region accounted for the highest share of the US glamping market owing to the presence of the largest number of campgrounds in the region. Western US has the second highest population, the second highest mean personal income, a significant market share of the tourism and hospitality industry, all of which significantly support the demand for glamping in the region.

In 2020, the glamping market by cabins accounted for 37.68%. Cabins are witnessing considerable growth in the traditional camping and glamping industry.

The US glamping market by public land posted revenue of USD 350.69 million in 2020. Glampers and glamping companies largely depend on the public land for a luxury outdoor experience. Given that the public land in the US offers a variety of outdoor experiences from waterfalls to active geysers to paddling to white water rafting, they are among the most visited.

in 2020. Glampers and glamping companies largely depend on the public land for a luxury outdoor experience. Given that the public land in the US offers a variety of outdoor experiences from waterfalls to active geysers to paddling to white water rafting, they are among the most visited. The fastest-growing states in the US will provide scope to vendors to capitalize in the coming years. For instance, Texas , Utah , Washington , and Colorado are some of the fast-growing states in the country. Most of these states have high median disposable incomes and a growing personal income at the rate of nearly 5%–8%. Thus, all these factors will accelerate the demand for smart locks during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by accommodation, land ownership, end-user groups, area, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors, and 18 other vendors are profiled in the report

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/united-states-glamping-market

U.S. Glamping Market – Segmentation

In 2020, the glamping market by cabins accounted for 37.68%. In the US, cabins are designed in such a way to meet the campers' demand. For instance, Sandy Pines Campground, which offers safari tents and RV hookups, introduced 12 cam carriages in 2018, fitted with AC, beds, exterior window shutters, seating areas, and firepits.

Glampers and glamping companies largely depend on the public land for a luxury outdoor experience. The US Glamping market by public land ownership to reach USD 911.70 million by 2026. Glamping seems more secure and comfortable on private lands than on the public site.

by 2026. Glamping seems more secure and comfortable on private lands than on the public site. Several new and old vendors are extending their businesses to accommodate and set up the whole shebang for these events. They offer bespoke, curated full-service event production, and provide for-hire accommodation taking care of everything from gourmet food to live music to activities to overnight stays. Thereby, the event segment is expected to boost in the US glamping market.

U.S. Glamping Market by Accommodation

Cabins

Safari Tents

Yurts

Treehouses

Tipis

Others

U.S. Glamping Market by Land Ownership

Public Land

Private Land

U.S. Glamping Market by End User groups

Consumers

Events

U.S. Glamping Market by Area

Rural

Urban

U.S. Glamping Market – Dynamics

The US offers open data policy to support several government initiatives such as open government principles and government partnerships. Several brands have arisen across the US as the glamping lodging industry has grown in terms of popularity and use by travelers. California, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Texas are the largest glamping market in the US. The profitability of smaller companies is linked to their proposition, and geographic specificity is given that guests travel only a certain distance from their home when it comes camping. The country is rich in terms of tourists and hospitality sectors, medical field, business sector which attracts millions of people as a tourist, patients, business tycoons for business meetings and more. Hence, creating high opportunities for the players to accelerate the growth in the market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growth in Luxury Travel Activities

Significant Urbanization in Us

Increasing Popularity of Music Festivals

Significant Influence of Campaigning

U.S. Glamping Market – Geography

The glamping market expects to rise in the Northeastern region owing to the highest disposable income and the increasing penetration of glamping in urban areas in the Northeastern region. foreign travel is expected to make higher contribution in revenue generation from the glamping market. It attracts millions of tourists in the state, resulting in generating demand for glamping activities in the Northeastern region of the country. The West Coast is demonstrating the highest interest in glamping. The largest glamping markets in US are California, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Texas. Moreover, the south region holds second highest share in the glamping market in the country. Texas and Florida boost the glamping demand in the region.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/united-states-glamping-market

U.S. Glamping Market by Geography

West

South

Mid-West

Northeast

Key Vendors

The Resort at Paws Up

Under Canvas

Collective Retreats

Tentrr

Other Prominent Vendors

Asheville Glamping

AutoCamp

Capitol Reef Resort

Camp'd Out

Conestoga Ranch

El Cosmico

El Capitan Canyon

EXP Journeys

Fireside Resort

Hoot Owl Hill

Kestrel Camp

Minam River Lodge

Nomadics Tipi Makers

Sandy Pines Campground

Sinya

Ventana Big Suris

Walden Retreats

Wigwam Motel

Explore our health and wellness profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence