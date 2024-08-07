US Global Tech Announces API Access - Lifetime Gateway to Microsoft Office 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Global Tech, a premier provider of IT and software solutions, today announced a significant enhancement to their service offerings. Following the recent price drop of Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus for PC to just $49.99, the company is now providing extensive API access to developers and businesses, facilitating seamless integration and improved functionality for their software solutions.

Unlocking New Opportunities with API Access

Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021

This strategic move aims to empower developers and businesses by offering them the tools they need to integrate and customize Microsoft Office 2021 with their existing systems. The newly available API access will allow users to automate tasks, streamline workflows, and enhance productivity by leveraging the full capabilities of the Microsoft Office suite.

This remarkable opportunity is here for a limited time: Get Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus for PC at just $49.99 and Office Home & Business for Mac at $69.99! These incredible discounts provide lifetime licenses, allowing both individuals and businesses to upgrade their productivity tools at unmatched value.

Why Choose Microsoft Office 2021?

Affordable Pricing: At just $49.99 for PC and $69.99 for Mac, this deal offers the cheapest way to get the latest Office suite. Whether you're looking for cheap Office 2021, cheap Microsoft Office, or cheap Office for Mac, this offer covers all needs.

At just for PC and for Mac, this deal offers the cheapest way to get the latest Office suite. Whether you're looking for cheap Office 2021, cheap Microsoft Office, or cheap Office for Mac, this offer covers all needs. Lifetime License: No recurring subscription fees. Pay once and enjoy permanent access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more.

No recurring subscription fees. Pay once and enjoy permanent access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more. Enhanced Productivity: Benefit from new features and improvements that enhance collaboration, creativity, and efficiency.

Benefit from new features and improvements that enhance collaboration, creativity, and efficiency. Compatibility: Perfect for both Windows and Mac users, ensuring seamless operation across different platforms.

Exclusive Features:

Professional Plus for PC: Includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, and Access, offering a comprehensive suite designed to meet the diverse needs of professionals, students, and businesses.

Includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, and Access, offering a comprehensive suite designed to meet the diverse needs of professionals, students, and businesses. Home & Business for Mac: Includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote, ensuring Mac users have access to essential tools for both personal and professional use.

How to Purchase

Purchasing Microsoft Office 2021 at these unbeatable prices is simple.

The download and installation process is straightforward, allowing you to start using your new software within minutes.

The new API access is available immediately, along with the special pricing for Microsoft Office 2021. Customers and developers are encouraged to visit usglobaltech.com to learn more about how they can take advantage of these new offerings.

SOURCE US Global Tech