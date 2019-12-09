U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Formation of Advisory Board

ELKO, Nevada, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) (the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that Mr. Ewan Downie and Mr. Mario Stifano have joined its newly established Advisory Board.

Mr. Downie has over 25 years' experience in the exploration and mining industry and is the current President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director at Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: PG) and Chairman of the Board at Wolfden Resources Corp. (TSXV: WLF).

Mr. Stifano CPA, CA is a senior executive and proven leader with strong capital markets experience, having helped raise over $650 million in cumulative financings in multiple industries, including natural resources, technology, and finance.

Edward Karr, President and Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Gold Corp., stated, "All of the U.S. Gold Corp. team is pleased to welcome Ewan Downie and Mario Stifano to our newly established Advisory Board. Both Ewan and Mario are proven industry leaders with tremendous experience and contacts and became shareholders of the Company with our acquisition of Orevada Metals, Inc. We look forward to their future contributions, guidance, and strategic input."

Mr. Ewan Downie commented, "U.S. Gold Corp. has assembled an impressive portfolio of exploration projects in Nevada, one of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions. The Company has high-potential projects on two of the State's major gold trends. Both the Carlin and Cortez trends hold tremendous potential, and I am thrilled to be able to add my input and experience to assist in advancing the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration projects."

Mr. Mario Stifano added, "As an existing shareholder of U.S. Gold Corp., I am enthusiastic about the exploration projects at the Company and I look forward to using my industry experience and contacts to add shareholder value. Quite simply, I believe that Maggie Creek and Keystone are two of the best Nevada exploration projects I have seen, and I look forward to being part of the team."

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded U.S. focused gold exploration and development company that has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. Copper King is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report that was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin trends in Nevada. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release and all other statements that are not historical facts are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: changes in the price of gold and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

