U.S. Gold Corp. Closes $5 Million Direct Registered Offering

CHEYENNE, Wyo., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ: USAU), is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced registered direct offering with an institutional investor for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 870,000 shares of common shares of the Company at $5.75 per share, and accompanying warrants to purchase 870,000 shares of the Company's common stock at an exercise price of $6.16 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds of the offering totaled approximately $5.0 million and closed on April 10, 2023.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

U.S. Gold intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes and towards development program activities at its CK Gold Project, which offers a combination of copper and gold opportunities.

"This capital provides us with ample runway to further develop our CK Gold project as we ramp up on our exploration and developmental plans," said Luke Norman, Chairman of U.S. Gold's Board of Directors. "In the coming months we will be actively managing the permitting process, and taking steps to drive toward commercial production. Additionally, we will continue systematic exploration at the Keystone Project while looking to pursue permit and development exploration plans for our Challis Gold Project."

Concurrent with the offering, the Company also amended certain existing warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 625,000 shares at an exercise price of $8.60 per share and a termination date of September 18, 2027 so that the amended warrants have a reduced exercise price of $6.16 per share and a termination date of October 10, 2028.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. The Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please https://www.usgoldcorp.gold/.

