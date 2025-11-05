U.S. GOLD CORP. COMPLETES STRATEGIC PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS TO ADVANCE CK GOLD PROJECT

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we,"u "our" or "us") (Nasdaq: USAU ) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Gold King Corp., has entered into an agreement to acquire a 10-acre parcel of land in support of the planned 2026 development of the CK Gold Project in southeast Wyoming. The completion of this acquisition will mark the fourth key real estate property the Company has purchased over the past four years in connection with the CK Gold Project.

Gold King Corp. has signed an agreement to acquire a 10-acre parcel in the North Range Business Park on the western edge of Cheyenne, Wyoming, with direct access to Interstates 80 and 25. This transaction is expected to close no later than January 31, 2026. This strategically positioned site will initially function as a centralized muster point for employees and contractors, enabling consolidated parking and shuttle bus transportation to the mine site—demonstrating U.S. Gold's proactive commitment to reducing traffic congestion on local roads. In future phases, the property is planned to support select administrative and operational functions for the mine.

The already completed acquisitions include three contiguous parcels totaling approximately 110 acres located immediately west of the CK Gold Project site on State Section 36, where Gold King Corp. holds mineral leases. Two of the parcels are undeveloped, while the third includes an existing residence. These properties establish a buffer zone, enhancing operational flexibility and minimizing potential impacts on neighboring ranchette communities further west.

"With the CK Gold Project's final feasibility study nearing completion, these acquisitions further support our development timeline," said George Bee, President and CEO of U.S. Gold Corp. "By securing these properties, we believe we are positioning the project for efficient, responsible, and community-sensitive operations leading to project development beginning in 2026."

The CK Gold Project remains on track for construction startup in 2026.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Our CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Samuel Engineering Inc. Our Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. Our Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit https://www.usgoldcorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "proposed," "aims," "forecast," "estimates," "believes," "continues," "intend" and "on track," among others, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved", although not all forward-looking statements include these words or phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, guidance, potential or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements made in Mr. Bee's quotation, as well as statements related to the positioning of the Company's CK Gold Project and the timing of its expected development, including the completion of CK Gold Project's final feasibility study and construction startup; the anticipated benefits of the completed acquisitions of the properties discussed in this release; and Gold King Corp.'s acquisition of the 10-acre parcel in the North Range Business Park, including the expected timing of closing and the future uses for such property. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor assurances of future performance but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is stated, subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including any amendments to the foregoing, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For further information

U.S. Gold Corp.

Investor Relations

+1 800 557 4550

[email protected]

www.usgoldcorp.com

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.