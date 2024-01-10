US Gold Corp. Issues 2024 CEO Update

News provided by

U.S. Gold Corp.

10 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU) (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), a gold development and exploration company, today issued a CEO update outlining its recent and expected milestones, as it continues to advance its assets and projects (the "CEO Update") in 2024.

Operational and strategic highlights follow:

CK Gold Project

  • Anticipated Permit Approval H1 2024
  • Finalized Feasibility Study H1 2024
  • Shovel ready H2 2024 (pending Board of Directors' approval)
  • Robust Economics on Copper and Gold sales
  • Significant upside on additional resource, and aggregate opportunity
  • Well positioned to benefit from the rising gold and copper market
  • A low impact project with significant potential environmental benefits
  • Tax and employment benefits to the State of Wyoming

Exploration

  • Largely unrecognized value of assets, held at minimal holding cost
  • Keystone – a highly prospective 20-square mile exploration asset in Nevada, on trend with Nevada Gold Mines' Cortez Complex
  • Opportunity in Idaho with historic production

Company Valuation

  • Anticipated to emerge de-risked from current low share price valuation
  • Positioned to benefit from a bullish outlook for copper and gold
  • $4.0 million in treasury per recent quarterly statement

A copy of the CEO Update is available on the Company's corporate website.

About U.S. Gold Corp.
U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S.-focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. Keystone is an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

Safe Harbor
Certain statements in this CEO Update are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-Looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on U.S. Gold Corp.'s current expectations, and actual results could differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, COVID-19 risks, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, whether U.S. Gold Corp. will be able to raise sufficient capital to implement future drilling programs, the success or failure of future drilling programs, changes to assumptions contained in the PFS, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company makes no representation or warranty that the information contained herein is complete and accurate and we have no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

For additional information, please contact:
U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations
+1 800 557 4550
[email protected]
www.usgoldcorp.gold 

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.

Also from this source

U.S. Gold Corp. to Participate at the 2024 Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

U.S. Gold Corp. to Participate at the 2024 Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

U.S. Gold Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the 2024 Future Minerals Forum (the "2024 Forum")....
U.S. Gold Corp. to Participate at 2023 Mines and Money @ Resourcing Tomorrow Conference in London

U.S. Gold Corp. to Participate at 2023 Mines and Money @ Resourcing Tomorrow Conference in London

U.S. Gold Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU) ("U.S. Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting and exhibiting at the Mines and Money ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Precious Metals

Image1

Mining

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.