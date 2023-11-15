U.S. Gold Corp. to Participate at 2023 Mines and Money @ Resourcing Tomorrow Conference in London

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU) ("U.S. Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting and exhibiting at the Mines and Money @ Resourcing Tomorrow conference (the "Conference"), to be held in London at the end of November. U.S. Gold's management team invites shareholders and all interested parties to attend. Conference admission is free for qualified investors.

The Conference will be held in-person at the Business Design Centre in London, UK from November 28-30, 2023.

The Company will be exhibiting in Booth A-07.

George Bee , the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting on Tuesday, November 28 th at 15:40 GMT (please see the Conference website for the date and time of the presentation as it is subject to change).

Billed as Europe's largest and premier mining event, this year the Conference anticipates welcoming 500+ investors, 175+ mining companies and many industry service providers for three comprehensive days of networking, examining the latest market analysis, comparing investment opportunities, sharing knowledge and creating valuable business partnerships. Many of the world's largest mining companies will be attending and presenting, including Barrick Gold Corporation, BHP Group Limited and Rio Tinto Group.

The Company expects to have a full schedule of one-on-one meetings at the conference in addition to George Bee's presentation. The Company plans to update investors on:

Operational progress at its flagship CK Gold Project in Wyoming , including: The Industrial Siting Permit granted in in May 2023 , Anticipated receipt of the Permit to Mine approval in H1 2024, and CAPEX financing discussions commenced;

, including: Continued systematic exploration at its highly prospective Keystone Project in Nevada's Cortez Trend ;

; Strategy for permitting a Plan of Operations to explore its Challis Gold Project with historic resource; and

Thesis for its positive 2024 outlook for gold and copper market demand drivers and its impact on the Company's asset values and strategy.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://minesandmoney.com/london/.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. In addition, the Company's exploration projects, comprising the district-scale Keystone Project on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada and the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho, present considerable discovery potential. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this shareholder letter are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," "intend," "will," "expects," and "plans," among others. These forward-looking statements include statements related to the Company and George Bee's attendance and participation in the Conference; the attendance and participation by investors, mining companies and industry service providers at the Conference; and the Company's plans to update investors on the Company's operational progress at the CK Gold Project, including the expected timing of the Permit to Mine, systematic exploration at the Keystone Project, strategy for permitting a Plan of Operations to explore the Challis Gold Project and thesis for 2024 outlook. These forward-looking statements are based on U.S. Gold Corp.'s current expectations, and actual results could differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, COVID-19 risks, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company makes no representation or warranty that the information contained herein is complete and accurate and we have no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

