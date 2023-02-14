U.S. Gold Corp. to Participate at 2023 Mines and Money Conference in Miami

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (the "Company," "we" or "our") (Nasdaq: USAU) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting and exhibiting at the Mines and Money Miami 2023 Conference (the "Conference"). The Company's management invites shareholders and all interested parties to attend; admission to the Conference is free for qualified investors.

The Conference will be held in-person, at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida from February 23rd-24th, 2023. We will be exhibiting in Booth B-21 and our President and Chief Executive Officer, George Bee, will be presenting on Wednesday, February 23rd at 5:10 p.m. ET.

The Company recently issued a shareholder letter that includes the Company's:

Operational update on its flagship CK Gold Project.

Strategy for permitting a Plan of Operations to explore its historically prospective Challis Gold Project.

Continued systematic exploration investigations at its highly prospective Keystone Project.

Thesis for its positive outlook for 2023 gold and copper market dynamics, prices -- and its impact on the Company's asset values and strategy.

For more information and/or to register for the Conference, please visit: https://minesandmoney.com/americas/.

About the Conference

New for 2023, North America's premier mining event is coming to Miami. From February 23rd- 24th, 2023, Mines and Money Miami will welcome 450+ investors, mining companies and industry service providers for two comprehensive days of networking, examining the latest market analysis, comparing investment opportunities, sharing knowledge and creating valuable business partnerships.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. The Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please https://www.usgoldcorp.gold/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements include statements related to our attendance and participation in the Mines and Money 2023 Conference in Miami, Florida. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from market and other conditions, COVID-19 risks, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov . The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

For further information

U.S. Gold Corp.

Investor Relations

+1 800 557 4550

[email protected]

www.usgoldcorp.gold

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.