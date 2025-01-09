U.S. Gold Corp. to Participate at the 2025 Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (Nasdaq: USAU) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the 2025 Future Minerals Forum (the "2025 Forum"). The Company's management invites shareholders and all interested parties to attend. Admission to the 2025 Forum is free to qualified investors.

The 2025 Forum will be held in-person at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from January 14 to January 16, 2025.

The 2025 Forum is one of the world's largest gatherings of senior government and industry representatives, dedicated to creating resilient and responsible mineral value chains. The Company expects to have a full schedule of one-on-one meetings at the 2025 Forum and plans to discuss:

Operational updates on its flagship CK Gold Project. The full permitting of the project as of year-end 2024, and CAPEX financing discussions commenced;

Strategy for permitting a Plan of Operations to explore our historically prospective Challis Gold Project;

Continued systematic exploration at our highly prospective Keystone Project; and

The thesis for our positive outlook on 2025 gold and copper market dynamics and prices, and its anticipated impact on the Company's asset values and strategy.

For more information and/or to register for the 2025 Forum, please visit: https://www.futuremineralsforum.com/

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S.-focused gold and copper exploration and development company. Its fully permitted CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. In addition, the Company has two exploration projects: Keystone Gold located on the Cortez Trend in Nevada about 11 miles south of Nevada Gold Mines' Cortez Hills Complex, and Challis Gold located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit https://www.usgoldcorp.gold/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," "intend," "will," "expects" and "plans," among others. These forward-looking statements include statements related to (i) the Company's participation in the 2025 Forum and (ii) the Company's plans to discuss its operational updates at the CK Gold Project, permitting strategy for the Challis Gold Project, continued systematic exploration at the Keystone Project, and thesis for positive outlook on the 2025 gold and copper markets and such markets' impact on the Company's asset values and strategy. These forward-looking statements are based on U.S. Gold Corp.'s current expectations, and actual results could differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: market and other conditions, the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, epidemic or pandemic risks, changes in interpretations of geological, geostatistical, metallurgical, mining or processing information, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, whether U.S. Gold Corp. will be able to raise sufficient capital to develop the CK Gold Project and implement future drilling programs, the success or failure of future drilling programs, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company makes no representation or warranty that the information contained herein is complete and accurate and we have no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

